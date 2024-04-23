Zwigato OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Kapil Sharma’s Film Online? Check UPDATE

Zwigato
OTT
Release
Date
Update:
After
featuring
in
Kis
Kisko
Pyaar
Karoon
and
Firangi,
comedian
Kapil
Sharma
returned
to
the
silver
screen
with
Nandita
Das'
directorial
venture
Zwigato.
Starring
Shahana
Goswami
as
the
female
lead,
the
film
was
released
in
2023
and
underperformed
at
the
box
office
despite
critical
acclaim.
Both
Kapil
Sharma
and
Shahana
Goswami
earned
rave
reviews
for
their
performances
in
Zwigato.
The
film
even
got
chosen
for
screening
at
numerous
international
film
festivals,
including
Toronto,
and
even
secured
a
spot
in
the
Oscar's
library.
However,
there
were
rumours
that
OTT
platforms
refrained
from
acquiring
its
digital
rights
due
to
certain
scenes
portraying
criticism
against
food
delivery
companies.
While
a
section
of
moviegoers
were
waiting
the
digital
release
of
Zwigato,
here
comes
a
piece
of
good
news
for
you
as
the
latest
update
suggests
that
the
film
is
set
to
stream
online
very
soon.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
ZWIGATO
OTT
RELEASE
DATE
&
PLATFORM:
HERE'S
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH
According
to
the
latest
reports,
the
digital
rights
of
Zwigato
have
been
acquired
by
Netflix.
It
is
being
said
that
the
movie
is
set
to
premiere
on
the
OTT
giant
in
May,
with
streaming
possibly
starting
on
either
May
3
or
May
10.
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited
from
Netflix.
ZWIGATO
STORYLINE
AND
OTHER
IMPORTANT
DETAILS
For
the
uninitiated,
Zwigato
is
produced
by
Applause
Entertainment
and
Nandita
Das
Initiatives.
Set
in
present-day
Bhubaneswar,
the
film
delves
into
the
life
of
Manas
(Kapil
Sharma),
a
former
factory
floor
manager.
After
losing
his
job,
he
reluctantly
becomes
a
food
delivery
rider,
navigating
the
challenges
of
the
app-based
opportunity
with
its
ratings
and
incentives.
Struggling
to
provide
for
his
wife,
Pratima
(Shahana
Goswami),
their
two
children,
and
an
ailing
mother,
Manas
finds
himself
in
a
unfavourable
financial
situation.
Meanwhile,
Pratima,
a
homemaker,
explores
various
job
opportunities
to
help
him
financially,
from
working
as
a
masseuse
for
a
rich
women
to
taking
on
cleaning
duties
at
a
mall.
Amidst
the
anxieties
of
these
new
roles,
they
both
discover
the
empowering
aspects
of
newfound
independence.
Are
you
looking
forward
to
the
digital
premiere
on
Zwigato?
