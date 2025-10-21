Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date, Platform: Here’s When Film Is Likely To Stream After Theatrical Run

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Update: This Diwali week, audiences can look forward to Harshvardhan Rane making a grand return to the big screen with his latest romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Sharing screen space with Sonam Bajwa, Harshvardhan brings to life a passionate love story filled with heartbreak, emotion, and intensity.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film hits theatres amid the festive cheer, promising a wave of romance and heartfelt storytelling. Adding to the excitement, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will face a box-office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma, making this Diwali week a treat for moviegoers.

EK DEEWANE KI DEEWANIYAT OVERVIEW: CAST & PLOT DEETS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is generating significant buzz ahead of its release, thanks to its emotional storyline centered on unconditional love and a soul-stirring soundtrack that's already winning hearts. The music has become a highlight, perfectly complementing the film's passionate and heartfelt narrative.

Adding to its intrigue, the film has been certified 'A' by the censor board, making it the first Adults Only Bollywood release in over two decades to hit theatres during Diwali. This bold move, paired with its fresh story and memorable music, positions Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat as one of the most anticipated and talked-about films of the festive season.

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa are essaying the main protagonists Vikramaditya and Adaa respectively.

EK DEEWANE KI DEEWANIYAT OTT RELEASE UPDATE: WHEN & WHERE WILL THE FILM STREAM ONLINE?

Even before its theatrical release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has secured its OTT streaming partner. According to reports, the film will be available on Netflix, allowing fans who miss the cinema release to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes shortly after it hits theatres.

Although the makers have not yet announced the official digital release date, recent Bollywood patterns provide a clue. Most films typically arrive on OTT six to eight weeks after their theatrical premiere. Following this trend, the film is expected to stream on digital platforms around mid-December 2025.