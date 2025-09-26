Homebound OTT Release Date, Platform: Here’s When Homebound Is Likely To Stream After Theatrical Run - UPDATE

Homebound OTT Release Date Update: Homebound, written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has finally hit the cinemas, generating strong excitement since the trailer release. Featuring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles, the film is based on a New York Times article by Basharat Peer from 2020.

Inspired by a real-life incident, Homebound got rave reviews at various International film festivals, including the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and has become India's official entry of Oscars 2026 even before its theatrical release.

Now that the film has finally released in theatres, moviegoers are looking forward to watching it on the silver screen.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT HOMEBOUND: PLOT & CAST UPDATE

Homebound brings together a talented cast including Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa. This Oscar-nominated film delves into themes of ambition, social injustice, and friendship, set against the backdrop of rural India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on Basharat Peer's 2020 New York Times article Taking Amrit Home-now retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic, and a Death Beside the Highway-the film is produced by Dharma Productions. It follows two childhood friends, played by Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, from a small town in North India. Aspiring to join the police force to rise above poverty and social discrimination, their journey is challenged by religious tensions and caste divisions, which test the strength of their bond.

Homebound has already earned critical acclaim, winning Best Film and Best Director (Neeraj Ghaywan) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

HOMEBOUND OTT RELEASE UPDATE: WHEN & WHERE WILL THE FILM STREAM ONLINE?

Homebound is set to stream on Netflix after its theatrical release, according to the film's official posters. While the exact digital release date hasn't been confirmed yet, reports from the Economic Times suggest it is likely to be available by November 2025, following the usual eight-week gap between cinema and streaming releases.