Legend Of The Female General Episodes 12-13 Release Time: When, Where To Watch New Eps In India? There's CATCH

Legend Of The Female General Episodes 12-13 Release Updates: 2025's drama landscape has been lit on fire by "Legend of the Female General", the latest historical epic sweeping through Chinese streaming platforms - and fans can't stop talking about it. Starring the luminous Zhou Ye and rising heartthrob Ryan Cheng, this drama has become a breakout hit with soaring ratings and massive online buzz. Adapted from the web novel 'Rebirth of a Star General' by Qian Shan Cha Ke, social media is currently flooded with fan edits, behind-the-scenes clips, and passionate reactions. Hashtags like #LegendOfTheFemaleGeneral and #ZhouYeRyanCheng are trending almost daily on Weibo, as viewers obsess over the tension-filled romance, powerful battle scenes, and moments of raw emotion between the leads.

Whether you're a long-time fan of Chinese historical dramas or just diving in, Legend of the Female General is the must-watch drama of the year.

Legend Of The Female General (Chinese Drama) Episodes 12-13 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Online?

From the very first episode, Legend of the Female General has captured hearts with its gripping story of bravery, identity, and forbidden love. Zhou Ye delivers a powerhouse performance as a young woman who defies tradition to become a fearless general, while Ryan Cheng charms audiences as a noble with a mysterious past and a quiet strength. Their chemistry? Absolutely magnetic.

As the Chinese drama continues to unfold, fans can't wait to see what happens next. New episodes of Legend Of The Female General are scheduled to be out today (Sunday, August 10). According to their release calendar, Zhou Ye and Ryan Cheng starrer Legend Of The Female General episodes 12 and 13 will premiere together today on WeTV. To note this is for the SVIP members only. For the VIP members, episodes 11 and 12 will be dropped today.

Indian viewers can also watch the new episodes of Legend Of The Female General on WeTV with English subtitles. But there is a catch. The WeTV streaming app is currently available on Google Play Store in India. Viewers will have to install the app through its official website. This Cdrama has also started to stream on Viki app, but with a different release schedule.

Legend Of The Female General Episodes 12-13 Release Time Today In India

Set up your alarms, Cdrama lovers! Legend Of The Female General episodes 12-13 (VIP: eps 11 & 12) are slated to be released tonight at 8:00 PM in China, which means 5:30 PM IST (Sunday).

Legend Of The Female General Episodes 12-13 Free Download: How To Watch Online?

Here's the detailed step-by-step process on how fans can watch Legend Of The Female General new episodes online on WeTV in India.

Step 1: First, install the WeTV app on your mobile/tab/laptop.

Step 2: Log in to your account, choose a subscription plan and complete the payment process (a subscription is required).

Step 3: Go to the homepage and type 'Legend Of The Female General' in the search bar.

Step 4: Once the Cdrama page appears, click on '12' option in the Playlist option. You can download the episodes as well (with subscription) and watch them later offline.