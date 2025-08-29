Param Sundari OTT Release Date, Platform: Here’s When Param Sundari Is Likely To Stream After Theatrical Run

Param Sundari OTT Release Date: After delivering several successful horror-comedies, Maddock Films is once again returning to its forte of romantic comedies with Param Sundari. Backed by producer Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota, the upcoming film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

Param Sundari has already generated curiosity among audiences, not only for its chartbuster soundtrack but also for the glimpses of its vibrant storytelling that many are comparing to Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express. Positioned as a mid-budget entertainer, the film is expected to bring freshness to Bollywood's rom-com space, which has been struggling to deliver consistent hits.

Interestingly, the film's buzz comes at a time when big-budget actioners like Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2 failed to meet expectations at the box office. Industry experts believe that this shift could give mid-scale films such as Param Sundari the right momentum among audiences seeking lighthearted, culture-rich narratives.

PARAM SUNDARI OVERVIEW: CAST & PLOT DEETS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

Bollywood is gearing up for a refreshing cultural romance with Param Sundari, a film that blends drama, humor, and heartfelt emotions. The story dives into the complexities of love that blossoms between individuals from entirely different backgrounds, bringing both laughter and conflict to the silver screen.

Helmed by director Gaurav Mishra, with dialogues and screenplay penned by Aarsh Vora and Tushar Jalota, the film sheds light on the hurdles couples face when relationships cross regional and familial boundaries. At its core, Param Sundari is not just a love story but also a tale about acceptance and navigating differences.

Sidharth Malhotra plays Param Sachdev, a free-spirited young man from Delhi, while Janhvi Kapoor takes on the role of Dekhpatta Sundari Damodaram Pillai, an independent and lively woman from Kerala. Their romance begins against the breathtaking backdrop of Kerala's serene backwaters, but soon the clash of traditions, family expectations, and personal insecurities test their bond.

The trailer hints at a narrative packed with both lighthearted and intense moments. One standout scene shows Sundari accusing Param of emotional manipulation, giving audiences a taste of the deeper conflicts hidden beneath the film's vibrant rom-com exterior. This fine balance between fun and emotional depth promises an engaging experience.

Adding further strength to the film is its talented supporting cast. Young actor Inayat Verma plays a pivotal part alongside seasoned performers like Siddhartha Shankar, Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor, each contributing significantly to the unfolding drama.

PARAM SUNDARI OTT RELEASE UPDATE: WHEN & WHERE WILL THE FILM STREAM ONLINE?

Param Sundari is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video after completing its theatrical journey. The film has officially secured its OTT partner, with Prime Video bagging the digital rights, ensuring that fans will get to enjoy the romantic musical on the platform soon.

Although an exact release date has not been announced, industry trends suggest that Param Sundari will arrive online approximately two months after its cinema debut. Going by this timeline, viewers can expect the film to drop on Prime Video sometime between late October and early November.

Keep watching this space for more updates!