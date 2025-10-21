Thamma OTT Release Date, Platform: Here’s When Ayushmann’s Film Thama Is Likely To Stream After Theatrical Run

Thamma OTT Release Date, Platform: This Diwali week, moviegoers are in for a spooky yet entertaining treat as Maddock Films brings its next big horror-comedy, Thamma, to theatres. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, a pairing that has already sparked huge excitement among fans.

Known for creating India's most loved horror-comedy universe with hits like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, producer Dinesh Vijan is now expanding his supernatural world with Thamma in an unexpected direction - vampires. With Sarpotdar, who previously directed Munjya, back at the helm, fans can look forward to a visually impressive, quirky, and laughter-filled cinematic experience that promises to redefine the horror-comedy genre once again.

THAMMA OVERVIEW: CAST & PLOT DEETS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

This Diwali, prepare for a thrilling ride of love, horror, and comedy as Maddock Films unveils its latest entertainer, Thamma, hitting cinemas on October 21, 2025. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film stars an exciting ensemble - Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal - promising a perfect festive blockbuster.

Touted as a "bloody love story," Thamma dives into an epic clash between humans and vampires. Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes on the role of Yakshaasan, the ruthless vampire king who rules over the Betaals, spreading terror across the land. However, when Alok Goyal (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) joins forces with the courageous Tadaka (portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna), a fierce battle for survival begins.

THAMMA OTT RELEASE UPDATE: WHEN & WHERE WILL THE FILM STREAM ONLINE?

Even before making its way to theatres, Thamma has already sealed its OTT deal. As per a report by OTT Play, the much-awaited horro-comedy will be available for streaming on Prime Video. This means that fans who might miss catching it on the big screen can look forward to enjoying it from the comfort of their homes shortly after its theatrical run.

While the makers are yet to confirm the film's digital release date, recent Bollywood trends offer a strong hint. Typically, most movies make their OTT debut within six to eight weeks of their theatrical release. Going by this timeline, Thamma is expected to premiere on OTT platforms around mid-December.