Thamma Movie Review: A Festive Treat That Expands The Maddock Horrorverse

Thamma Movie Review: Maddock Films' and director Aditya Sarpotdar's Thamma is everything you could ask for in a big-screen entertainer. It's a seamless blend of fantasy, folklore, and just the right touch of comedy and horror. With Thamma, Maddock takes its horror-comedy universe a step further, expanding both its scale and soul. If Stree brought the chills and Bhediya ventured into the wild with a social pulse, Thamma finds magic in merging horror with love, offering a refreshing, one-of-a-kind take on the genre.

THAMMA STORYLINE REVIEW

The story unfolds in a mystical forest where the past still echoes and ancient guardians begin to rise again. Unlike most supernatural thrillers, Thamma isn't about jump scares or dark twists. It's about love, courage, and how far the we'll go to protect the people who mean the most. The film strikes a warm balance between humor and emotion, funny in moments and heartfelt in others, but never over the top. It doesn't rely on heavy drama; instead, it leaves you with a feeling that stays long after you leave the theaters.

THAMMA PERFORMANCE REVIEW

One of the protagonist, Ayushmann Khurrana plays journalist from a small-town, whose accidental encounter with the supernatural triggers a series of events far beyond his control and understanding. In the beginning, he's endearing, charming, and relatable, but as the story progresses, his performance evolves into something more intense and layered.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, brings depth and sincerity to her character. She balances emotion and strength while steering clear of the over-the-top setroptypical tone often seen in horror comedies. Her performance feels grounded and refreshing.

The film also features a striking face-off between Alok and Bhediya (Varun Dhawan), a moment that hints at a larger connection likely to shape the Maddock horror-comedy universe in the future. The VFX are top-notch, maintaining the high visual standard the production house is known for. The writing deserves special mention, it's clever, engaging, and keeps you curious about how these characters are tied together.

All the actors in the film did complete justice to their roles, each bringing a touch of their own personality to the characters. Paresh Rawal's comic timing remains unmatched, delivering moments of great humor. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as always, is a powerhouse performer who commands the screen every time he appears. Nora Fatehi's much-talked-about cameo, adds a new layer to the lore, creating a bridge to Stree and rewarding long-time fans. Her reveal offers a fresh perspective on the universe.

Sathyaraj returns as Elvis, the quirky paranormal expert fondly known as the "Hand of God." This time, he's not just around for comic relief, his presence quietly shifts the larger narrative. In one key moment, Elvis hints at a crucial link between Alok's newly transformed Betaal and Bhediya.

Thamma is packed with smart Easter eggs that keep the audience guessing, including a audience favourite come back of Sar Kata from Stree 2.

The film released three item numbers and a few other tracks ahead of its premiere, sparking plenty of pre-release buzz. But Thamma turns out to be much more than that. Each song adds real value to the scenes. Thamma offers a refreshing reinvention of the Bolywood horror-comedy genre, closing on a note that's both satisfying and ful of curiosity of what lies ahead.

THAMMA OVERALL VERDICT

For fans of the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, Thamma is a true treat, it hints at an expansion of the universe that's bigger, bolder, and more thrilling than ever.