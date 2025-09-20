The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Episode 14 Release Time Today: When Will Last Episode Premiere Online? DEETS

The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Episode 14 Release Time: The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is back to entertain fans with its last episode that promises loads of laughter and entertainment. Episode 14, airing tonight (September 20), will see Kapil Sharma hosting a Bollywood superstar.

WHICH CELEBRITY IS APPEARING IN THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW SEASON 3 EPISODE 14 (FINALE)?

This week's special guest of The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 is Akshay Kumar, who is appearing to promote his latest release Jolly LLB 3. He will be seen sharing behind-the-scenes moments, fun stories, and experiences from his journey. Adding to the charm will be Kapil's trademark humor and quick wit, making the episode a complete laughter ride.

Fans have been showering love on every episode of the third season, and the finale is set to keep that streak going for the last time. With a mix of candid talks, hilarious exchanges, and fun-filled banter, Episode 14 is expected to be another must-watch.

THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW EPISODE 14 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Tonight (September 14) marks the much-awaited grand finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 with Episode 14 streaming at 8:00 PM on Netflix. The final episode promises to be a laughter-packed celebration as superstar Akshay Kumar joins Kapil Sharma on the iconic couch.

Rise And Fall Elimination Week 2: Aahana, Bali, Or Akriti - Who Will Get Evicted From Basement? Filmibeat Poll

Don't miss the exciting conclusion of this blockbuster comedy series as it's the perfect send-off to a truly entertaining season.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW 3 LAST EPISODE?

The finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 isn't just about laughs - it also highlights Akshay Kumar's fearless side. Filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Abbas-Mustan will be seen sharing jaw-dropping memories of the actor performing dangerous stunts without flinching, while the rest of the crew watched in shock. Akshay himself admits that he sees himself as a stuntman first and then an actor.

Taking the celebration further, Kapil Sharma surprises Akshay by inviting a group of stuntmen who have worked closely with him over the years. The moment turns emotional as Akshay calls them the "real heroes" of his career, revealing that their support shaped his journey in films.

The stuntmen, in turn, touch hearts by sharing how Akshay has quietly paid life insurance premiums for every member of their union, ensuring their safety and financial security. Their gratitude brings a rare emotional pause to an otherwise laughter-filled evening.