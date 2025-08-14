War 2 OTT Release Date, Platform: Here’s When War 2 Is Likely To Stream After Theatrical Run

War 2 OTT Release Update: The much-awaited War 2 has finally hit the big screen, and excitement among fans is sky-high. This action-packed entertainer is directed by Ayan Mukerji and comes as a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

War 2 not only brings back Hrithik Roshan in his popular action hero image but also introduces Telugu superstar Jr NTR and Bollywood actress Kiara Advani to the franchise. Part of Yash Raj Films' ambitious Spy Universe, the film is expected to raise the stakes with jaw-dropping action, larger-than-life visuals, and a storyline designed to keep viewers hooked till the end.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WAR 2 PLOT & CAST

The buzz around War 2 is growing rapidly as the film gears up to deliver one of the biggest action blockbusters of 2025. Bringing together Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR for the first time, this high-octane entertainer promises suspense, international intrigue, and breathtaking stunt sequences.

At the core of the story lies Major Kabir Dhaliwal, played by Hrithik Roshan. Once a celebrated officer, Kabir transforms into one of India's most dangerous villains. His shift sets off an unrelenting pursuit by Special Units Officer Vikram, portrayed by Jr NTR. Their deadly chase crosses borders and pushes both men into extreme situations, where each face-off raises the stakes higher than before.

Adding to the tension is Kiara Advani in the role of Kavya Luthra. Her character is shrouded in mystery, with strong hints linking her to Colonel Sunil Luthra (Ashutosh Rana), a senior RAW official. Far from a conventional love interest, Kavya's journey is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the film's central conflict, making her one of the most intriguing elements of the narrative.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 51 minutes and certified U/A 16+, War 2 promises not just larger-than-life action but also a gripping emotional core. The movie is a significant addition to Yash Raj Films' celebrated Spy Universe, which already includes hits like Pathaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and the first War.

WAR 2 OTT RELEASE UPDATE: WHEN & WHERE WILL THE FILM STREAM ONLINE?

The post-credit scenes of War 2 have dropped a big hint about the film's digital future. According to the reveal, Netflix has secured the streaming rights for the highly anticipated action thriller. While an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, this strongly suggests that the movie will make its digital debut on Netflix after its theatrical run.

Following the usual release trend for Bollywood films, War 2 is likely to make its digital debut on Netflix by late September or early October 2025. The film is expected to arrive on the platform about eight weeks after its theatrical release, giving fans a chance to enjoy the Hrithik Roshan starrer on OTT.