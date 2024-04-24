Razakar Review: Makrand Deshpande Film Makes Bold Attempt To Touch Sensitive Topic Of Hyderabad Genocide

Razakar
Review:
In
India,
films
are
often
made
for
entertainment.
However,
there
are
only
a
few
films
that
provide
viewers
with
important
historical
information,
shaking
them
to
the
core
and
forcing
them
to
think
deeply.
One
such
film
is
Razakar.
Watching
the
movie
on
a
big
screen
was
an
extraordinary
experience,
but
getting
the
opportunity
to
watch
it
on
OTT
is
also
a
big
thing.
As
you
wait
for
Razakar
to
watch
on
Zee
5
on
April
26,
2024,
let's
take
a
look
at
whether
the
movie
is
worth
watching.
Here's
the
review:
Razakar
Review
Yatna
Satyanarayana
helmed
movie
Razakar
brings
out
the
significant
history
of
Indians
on
cinema.
The
movie
depicts
in
a
very
poignant
manner
the
story
of
the
atrocities
of
Muslim
rulers
on
the
local
Hindu
population
while
Indias
were
struggling
for
independence.
Until
now,
many
only
had
kowledge
about
the
struggle
of
Jammu
&
Kashmir
during
the
independence,
but
the
movie
promises
to
tell
the
grappling
story
of
Hyderabad.
Do
you
know
what
struggles
Hyderbad
faced
to
merge
with
India?
Do
you
know
what
they
went
through
in
order
to
merge
with
India?
Everything
is
answered
in
movie
itself.
How
Home
Minister
Sardar
Vallabhbhai
Patel
played
a
major
role
in
the
victory
of
Hyderabad's
freedom
is
perfectly
shown
in
the
movie.
From
featuring
the
cruelty
of
Nizams
to
the
struggle
of
Hindus,
the
movies
touches
some
of
the
sesitive
and
derrogatory
topics.
How
brutally
Hindus
were
killed
and
insulted
will
undoubtedly
bring
tears
in
your
eyes.
Thankfully
the
story
takes
an
exciting
turn
in
the
end
showing
how
Hindus
took
revenge
against
the
barbarism.
Razakar
Actors'
Performance
Raj
Arjun
has
done
an
outstanding
job
in
the
movie.
His
acting
does
justice
to
the
role
played
as
he
will
make
you
hate
the
the
character
Razakar
Vasim
Rizvi.
On
the
other
hand,
Makrand
Deshpande
who
is
playing
Nizam
Mir
Osman
Ali
Khan
did
excellent
job
in
portraying
the
cruelty
on
screen.
Besides
then,
the
other
characters
in
the
movie
who
played
a
vital
role
are
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
Bobby
Simha,
Annusriya,
Vedhika,
Indraja,
and
Arnav
Chowdhary.
Razakar
Music
Besides
releasing
the
songs
in
Telugu,
the
makers
also
released
Hindi
version
of
it.
The
song
'Zinda
Hai
Tu'
by
Kailash
Kher
will
bring
out
your
emotional,
making
you
feel
sad
for
dying
Hindus.
Chalo
Re
Sathi,
sung
by
Shankar
Mahadevan
will
bring
out
your
dedication
and
love
for
the
nation.
Razakar
Final
Verdict
Razakar
gets
4
out
of
5.
The
movie
will
indulge
you
in
the
story.
Razakar
tells
the
story
that
is
not
yet
openly
told
by
many,
therefore,
you
will
enjoy
the
movie
througout.
If
you
are
not
a
fan
of
extreme
movies
that
are
based
on
religion,
then
skip
it.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 18:09 [IST]