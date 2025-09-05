Baaghi 4 Movie Review: Packed With Action But Lacking Soul, Tiger Shroff’s Film Ends Up As A Mixed Bag Drama

Rating: 3.0 /5

Baaghi 4 Movie Review: Baaghi 4 brings back the much-loved action franchise with Tiger Shroff once again stepping into the shoes of Ronny. Directed by A. Harsha with the intent of mixing action, drama, and emotions, the film tries to give fans an engaging story while sticking to the familiar style of the series.

Though it has its highs and lows, Baaghi 4 manages to hold attention for most parts. Let's take a look at the full review here.

BAAGHI 4 STORYLINE AND PLOT REVIEW

The story begins with a deadly accident that leaves Ronny, a defence officer, in a coma for seven months. The injury damages his brain, and he begins to suffer from hallucinations as per his doctor as well as brother. This angle sets the base for the film's plot and adds a psychological layer to the usual action-driven narrative. Shreyas Talpade plays Ronny's brother Jeetu, who provides an emotional balance to the story.

At the heart of Ronny's struggle is his love for Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu), the woman he deeply loves. While Ronny believes Alisha was real and mourns her tragic death in the accident, Jeetu feels she is just a product of his brother's imagination. Unable to find any trace of Alisha, Jeetu sees her as part of Ronny's damaged memory. But Ronny continues to live in her memories, creating moments of both pain and emotional intensity.

Sonam Bajwa enters the story as Pratiksha, a woman who falls for Ronny despite knowing about his love for Alisha and his situation. Her presence adds a different shade to the narrative, as she not only sympathises with Ronny but also chooses to love him the way he is.

The first half of Baaghi 4 focuses on Ronny's fight to prove Alisha's existence. His attempts to make others believe she was not just a hallucination keep the audience hooked. The story builds up well, with a mix of emotions and mystery, leading to the interval where Sanjay Dutt makes a powerful entry. His presence instantly raises curiosity about how the second half will unfold.

The second half starts with a surprising twist that captures attention. However, as the story moves closer to the climax, the pace slows down. Sanjay Dutt's backstory, though important, feels stretched and underwhelming. The excessive gore and violence in the second half may not sit well with some viewers. Additionally, some dialogues come across as cringeworthy and reduce the impact of otherwise intense scenes.

Take a Poll

BAAGHI 4 ACTING REVIEW

In terms of performances, Tiger Shroff delivers a sincere effort. He manages to balance action and emotions better this time, making Ronny's struggles believable. Harnaaz makes her debut with confidence and a strong screen presence, though she needs more polish in emotional scenes. Sonam Bajwa has a limited role and doesn't get much scope to shine in a supporting role.

Sanjay Dutt is shown as a strong villain, but plays a character similar to some of his past roles. Upendra Limaye makes his presence felt, while Shreyas Talpade did well as Ronny's brother.

BAAGHI 4 OVERALL VERDICT

On the whole, Baaghi 4 offers a mix of thrills, emotions, and action. It may not be the best in the franchise, but it is definitely a one-time watch for fans of action dramas. Despite its flaws - stretched parts, overdone violence, and weak dialogues - the film surprised me by being better than expected, as I had zero hopes for it.

With an intriguing first half, some engaging twists, and Tiger Shroff's decent performance, Baaghi 4 ends up as a one-time watch.

Have you watched Baaghi 4? If yes, share your review in the comment section.