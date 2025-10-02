Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Movie Review: Rishab Shetty Leaves A Lasting Impression In This Power-packed Prequel

Rating: 4.0 /5

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Movie Review: Rishab Shetty returns with Kantara Chapter 1, and this time, he takes us back in time to reveal the origins of the mystical land of Kantara. The film is grand in scale, rich in emotions, and visually stunning. It carries the soul of the original Kantara but tells an even deeper and more powerful story. Let's take a look at the full review of Kantara Chapter 1 here:

KANTARA CHAPTER 1 PLOT AND STORYLINE REVIEW

Kantara Chapter 1 opens during the Kadamba dynasty, ruled by a merciless king who dreams of owning every inch of land and water. His greed leads him to an old fisherman whose mysterious treasures reveal the existence of Kantara - a place where tribes live in balance with nature, guarded by divine powers.

Generations later, the focus shifts to the Bhangra kingdom. King Vijayendra (Jayaram) rules with pride, his son Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah) takes the throne, and his daughter Kanakavathi (Rukmini Vasanth) becomes the keeper of the treasury. At the same time, Berme (Rishab Shetty), leader of the Kantara tribe, works to uplift his people. When the worlds of Bhangra and Kantara collide, the clash turns into a fierce battle over land, power, and faith.

Kantara Chapter 1 is more than a period drama. It talks about oppression, equality, faith, and the fight for dignity. One of the most powerful scenes shows the Kantara tribes, long treated as outcasts, riding horses and chariots - a symbolic break from centuries of discrimination.

The film also looks at the darker side of power. Kulasekhara, a ruler lost in alcohol and ambition, represents the decay within royal families. This inner conflict adds another layer, making the story about more than just good versus evil.

The technical brilliance of Kantara Chapter 1 cannot be ignored. The cinematography captures the beauty of forests, rituals, and battles with breathtaking precision. The background score is haunting and elevates every emotion, making the film a complete cinematic experience.

KANTARA CHAPTER 1 FIRST HALF VS SECOND HALF COMPARISON

The first half of Kantara Chapter 1 is filled with thrilling moments - from the intense forest fight to the breathtaking chariot chase. Every scene is shot with detail and passion. But at times, the first half feels a little slow and stretched, testing the audience's patience.

However, the second half will leave you pleasantly surprised and more than make up for it. The drama is sharper, the pace tighter, and the emotions more powerful. By the time the story reaches its high-voltage climax, the film leaves you stunned, deeply moved, and totally satisfied.

KANTARA CHAPTER 1 PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Rishab Shetty is once again the heart and soul of the story. His role as Berme is powerful, raw, and emotional, with a climax that will give you chills. I won't be surprised if he gets another National Award for his performance in Kantara Chapter 1.

Rukmini Vasanth is brilliant as Kanakavathi, bringing grace and determination to her role. Also, the shift in her character will leave you surprised. Gulshan Devaiah shines as the flawed Kulasekhara, while Jayaram adds weight and dignity as King Vijayendra.

KANTARA CHAPTER 1 OVERALL VERDICT

Kantara Chapter 1 is a film that goes beyond entertainment. It is a story that combines folklore, culture, and human struggles in a way that touches your heart. If we ignore the stretched first half, it is a nearly perfect cinematic experience. Rishab Shetty's powerhouse performance, stunning visuals, and epic storytelling will leave you spellbound. A must-watch!