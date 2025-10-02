Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Is Fun In Parts But Too Predictable

Rating: 2.5 /5

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie Review: Bollywood's latest romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, has arrived in theatres with high expectations, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in key roles. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, with a blend of romance and humour, the film attempts to deliver a fresh take on love, heartbreak, and second chances.

However, while the storyline had promise, the execution leaves the audience with mixed feelings. Let's take a look at the detailed review of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari below.

SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI PLOT AND STORYLINE REVIEW

The movie begins with Sunny, played by Varun Dhawan, preparing to propose to his girlfriend Ananya, portrayed by Sanya Malhotra. He is full of hope and excitement, but things take a sharp turn when Ananya rejects his marriage proposal. She tells him they are only in a "situationship" and shocks him further by revealing her decision to marry Vikram (Rohit Saraf), a successful businessman. Sunny is left devastated and confused after the rejection.

The drama gets more interesting when Sunny learns that Vikram himself has left his girlfriend, Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor), in order to marry Ananya. Feeling equally betrayed, Tulsi decides to join hands with Sunny. Together, the two set out for Udaipur to stop Vikram and Ananya's wedding. The rest of the film follows their plan to make their exes jealous and win them back. This unusual partnership brings in several endearing moments as well as some emotional highs.

Unfortunately, the first half of the film does not manage to create much excitement, except for a few fun sequences. The narrative feels ordinary as many moments were unveiled in the trailer itself, and the events unfold in a predictable manner.

As the film progresses into the second half, the narrative remains largely predictable, following the same path as many other romantic comedies. However, just when it seems like the story has nothing new to offer, the climax adds an unexpected twist that gives audiences a reason to smile. This final stretch helps the film recover some of the dullness from earlier portions.

SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Although Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor try their best with sincere performances, the much-needed spark in their chemistry is missing. Varun shines in the comic portions, keeping the mood light, while Janhvi plays her part with honesty.

Sanya Malhotra, on the other hand, makes her presence felt with a strong performance as Ananya. Rohit Saraf, who plays Vikram, emerges as the most likable character among the four leads. His charm, expressions, and screen presence make him stand out, particularly during the more emotional and intense moments of the film.

In fact, both Sanya and Rohit are at their best when the story delves into deeper emotions and perform better than Varun and Janhvi in several scenes. Maniesh Paul was good as Kukku and provided some comic relief with his one-liners. Abhinav Sharma did well as Sunny's best friend, Bantu.

SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI OVERALL REVIEW

Overall, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has a mix of fun, drama, and romance, but fails to leave a lasting impression. While there are enjoyable moments sprinkled throughout, the film often feels like it plays too safe and couldn't create something more memorable. Despite good performances, the predictable storytelling makes the movie an average watch.

This romantic comedy is entertaining in parts but falls short of the high expectations set before its release. With a better script and more engaging execution, the film could have been much more impactful. For now, it remains a strictly one-time watch for those who enjoy light-hearted Bollywood entertainers.