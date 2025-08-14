War 2 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR & Kiara Advani Deliver Action But Story Falls Short Of Expectations

Rating: 2.5 /5

War 2 Film Review: The much-awaited action thriller War 2 has finally hit theatres today (August 14), bringing back Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, one of the most stylish R&AW agents from the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukherji and loaded with star power, the film introduces South superstar Jr NTR to Bollywood in a grand way, alongside Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

But while War 2 has plenty of action and a promising setup, it does not fully live up to the hype that surrounded its release. Check the full review here:

WAR 2 STORYLINE REVIEW

War 2 revolves around a shady global organisation called Kaali, which has members from India, Pakistan, China, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Their goal is to destabilise powerful governments and replace world leaders with their own puppets. This time, their target is none other than the Prime Minister of India.

Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), who once served the R&AW with pride, now has a mysterious agenda. Kaali sets its eyes on him, testing his mental toughness before offering him a place within their ranks. Meanwhile, R&AW assigns Vikram (Jr NTR) to track Kabir and uncover his true motives.

Adding another layer to the story is Kavya Luthra (Kiara Advani), an aviation officer with a personal grudge against Kabir. The film slowly unfolds the complicated history between Kabir and Kavya while building the suspense of whether Kabir has truly betrayed his country or is playing a deeper game.

The first half of the movie starts on a promising note, but doesn't sustain the same pace. It is watchable yet only "okay," with the interval block setting up curiosity about Kabir's past and what lies ahead. The second half provides more clarity with flashbacks and character backstories. However, these sequences feel slightly predictable. The cat-and-mouse chase between Kabir and Vikram adds some excitement, with plenty of action sequences and dramatic face-offs to keep fans engaged.

Unfortunately, after a point, the film begins to drag. The adrenaline rush expected from an action blockbuster does not fully materialize, making some portions feel stretched. Still, the makers try to compensate with an intriguing yet predictable climax where Kabir and Vikram face their ultimate test. The post-credit scene is an added treat for Spy Universe followers, teasing what might come next.

WAR 2 ACTING REVIEW

On the performance front, Hrithik Roshan continues to shine as Kabir. His screen presence, charisma, and action skills remain unmatched, making him the backbone of the film. Jr NTR's Bollywood debut is another highlight. He brings intensity, charm, and a solid performance as Vikram, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Kiara Advani plays her role with grace and looks stunning throughout, but her character unfortunately lacks depth. Her arc feels underdeveloped compared to Hrithik and Jr NTR as she doesn't get a meaty role.

WAR 2 OVERALL VERDICT

War 2 is a film with big stars, grand action scenes, and slick production values. However, while it aims high, it does not quite reach the same level as its predecessor. The movie succeeds in delivering stylish visuals and an impressive showdown, but the storytelling falls short.

For audiences who enjoy action-packed thrillers and are fans of Hrithik Roshan or Jr NTR, the movie still has enough to entertain. But for those expecting a game-changing spy saga or had high expectations after seeing War, the sequel may feel underwhelming.

Final Verdict: War 2 is a one-time watch for its action and star performances, but lacks the gripping narrative to make it truly unforgettable.