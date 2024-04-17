Abhradeep Saha Death: Who Was YouTuber Angry Rantman? All About His Age, Real Name,YouTube Channel & Followers

Angry
Rantman
Death:
According
to
social
media
chatter,
it
appears
that
the
well-known
YouTuber
Abhradeep
Saha,
better
known
as
Angry
Rantman,
passed
away
last
night.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Despite
the
absence
of
an
official
statement
from
his
family,
numerous
posts
on
platforms
like
X
and
Reddit
assert
that
Saha
is
sadly
no
longer
with
us.
WHAT
HAPPENED
TO
YOUTUBER
ABHRADEEP
SAHA
AKA
ANGRY
RANTMAN?
As
per
the
recent
community
updates
on
his
official
YouTube
channel,
Angry
Rantman
had
been
hospitalized
since
undergoing
a
significant
surgery
last
month,
rumored
to
be
an
open-heart
procedure.
Eleven
days
ago,
his
father
provided
a
health
update
to
fans,
disclosing
that
he
was
still
in
the
ICU
and
on
the
path
to
recovery.
However,
two
days
ago,
a
subsequent
update
was
posted,
indicating
Abhradeep
Shah
being
in
a
highly
critical
condition
and
battling
for
his
life
on
ventilator.
Despite
the
efforts
of
medical
professionals,
the
young
content
creator
tragically
passed
away
last
night.
WHO
WAS
YOUTUBER
ABHRADEEP
SAHA
AKA
ANGRY
RANTMAN?
For
those
unfamiliar,
Abhradeep
Saha,
popularly
known
as
Angry
Rantman,
was
a
recognized
content
creator
who
focused
on
producing
videos
primarily
centered
around
sports,
particularly
football.
According
to
available
online
information,
he
was
born
on
February
19,
1996,
and
hailed
from
Kolkata.
A
brief
visit
to
Saha's
YouTube
channel,
Angry
Rantman,
boasting
over
4.81
lakh
subscribers,
reveals
that
his
last
video
was
uploaded
on
March
8.
In
this
video,
Saha,
known
for
his
trademark
aggressive
approach,
reviewed
the
film
Shaitaan,
starring
Ajay
Devgn,
R
Madhavan,
and
Jyothika.
The
video
amassed
more
than
1.05
lakh
views.
His
unexpected
passing
has
deeply
shocked
his
family
and
supporters.
May
they
find
the
strength
to
cope
up
this
loss
with
the
help
of
divine
support.