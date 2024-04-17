Abhradeep Saha Death: Who Was YouTuber Angry Rantman? All About His Age, Real Name,YouTube Channel & Followers

Angry Rantman Death: According to social media chatter, it appears that the well-known YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, better known as Angry Rantman, passed away last night. Yes, you read that right! Despite the absence of an official statement from his family, numerous posts on platforms like X and Reddit assert that Saha is sadly no longer with us.

WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUTUBER ABHRADEEP SAHA AKA ANGRY RANTMAN?

As per the recent community updates on his official YouTube channel, Angry Rantman had been hospitalized since undergoing a significant surgery last month, rumored to be an open-heart procedure. Eleven days ago, his father provided a health update to fans, disclosing that he was still in the ICU and on the path to recovery.

However, two days ago, a subsequent update was posted, indicating Abhradeep Shah being in a highly critical condition and battling for his life on ventilator. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, the young content creator tragically passed away last night.

YouTuber Abhradeep Saha Aka Angry Rantman Passes Away At 27; Was On Ventilator After Surgery

WHO WAS YOUTUBER ABHRADEEP SAHA AKA ANGRY RANTMAN?

For those unfamiliar, Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman, was a recognized content creator who focused on producing videos primarily centered around sports, particularly football. According to available online information, he was born on February 19, 1996, and hailed from Kolkata.

A brief visit to Saha's YouTube channel, Angry Rantman, boasting over 4.81 lakh subscribers, reveals that his last video was uploaded on March 8. In this video, Saha, known for his trademark aggressive approach, reviewed the film Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika. The video amassed more than 1.05 lakh views.

His unexpected passing has deeply shocked his family and supporters. May they find the strength to cope up this loss with the help of divine support.

May his soul rest in peace!