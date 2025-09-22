Charanjit Ahuja Death Reason: Who Was Charanjit? Diljit Dosanjh Mourns Loss Of Legendary Punjabi Composer

Charanjit Ahuja (Punjabi Music Composer) Death: Legendary music composer Charanjit Ahuja is no more! The Punjabi music world has been plunged into mourning as it bids farewell to one of its most iconic and beloved figures - Charanjit Ahuja, the legendary music composer whose melodies defined generations. On Sunday (September 21), Ahuja breathed his last at his residence at the age of 74, leaving behind an unparalleled musical legacy that shaped the very soul of Punjabi soundscapes. The news of his demise sent a wave of grief across the music fraternity and fans worldwide.

Charanjit Ahuja Death Reason: What Happened To The Legendary Music Composer?

The Punjabi music fraternity and countless fans around the world are still reeling from the heartbreaking news of Charanjit Ahuja's passing. A towering figure in the world of Punjabi music, Ahuja breathed his last on Sunday, September 21, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the sound of Punjab for generations.

According to a report by PTI, the veteran composer had been undergoing treatment at PGI Chandigarh after a prolonged battle with illness. It is reported that he had been fighting throat cancer for several years, a struggle he faced quietly while continuing to inspire artists and music lovers alike.

Charanjit Ahuja Death: Diljit Dosanjh Pays Heartfelt Tribute Amid Grief

Several political leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Punjabi singers such as Diljit Dosanjh, Jasbir Jassi, Pammi Bai, and Master Saleem mourned the demise of Ahuja. Mann said in a post on X, "Passing away of Charanjit Ahuja is an irreparable loss to the music industry. The melodies created by Ahuja sahib will forever rule the hearts of Punjabis. My condolences to Sachin Ahuja (son of Charanjit Ahuja), his family and his fans."

Taking to his Instagram story, Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of the late musician and wrote, "Music di growth lai jina kam Charanjit Ahuja ji ne kita shaid hee kiskey de hissey Auna... Ona walon create kita music sadey naal hai te hamesha rahega. A True Legend."

Charanjit Ahuja Funeral Updates

As shared by his son, late Charanjit Ahuja's funeral will be held today (Monday, September 22) at the Shamshan Ghat, Balongi crematorium in Mohali at 1:00 pm.

Who Was Charanjit Ahuja? Wife, Kids & More

A towering figure in the Punjabi music world, Charanjit Ahuja was more than just a composer - he was a musical visionary whose work helped define the sound of modern Punjabi folk and pop. Known for his unforgettable collaborations with legends like Kuldeep Manak and Amar Singh Chamkila, Ahuja's melodies became the soul of Punjab's golden musical era.

Ahuja gave Punjabi cinema many hit numbers, including "Kee Banu Duniyan Da" (1986), "Gabhroo Punjab Da" (1986) and "Dushmani Jattan Di" (1993), among others. He worked with many famous singers, including the late Amar Singh Chamkila and Gurdas Mann.

Beyond the studio, he was a devoted family man - survived by his wife Sangeeta Ahuja and children (three sons), who stood by him through his incredible journey. All three of his kids are associated with the music industry, while his son, Sachin Ahuja, is a well-known music producer in the Punjabi industry.