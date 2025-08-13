Dhumketu Advance Booking Day 1 Deets: Dev-Subhashree's Film Creates History; Sets NEW Record Ahead Of Release

Photo Credit: Instagram/@deventertainmentventures

Dhumketu Advance Booking Day 1 New Record: After years of whispers, delays, and sky-high expectations, Dev and Subhashree Ganguly are finally returning to the silver screen with the long-awaited Bengali action drama Dhumketu - and the hype is nothing short of explosive.

This isn't just another film release-this is a cinematic event that has sent fans into a frenzy. With posters flooding social media, countdowns shared daily by fan clubs, and ticket-watch alerts already being circulated, the tension around Dhumketu's release is reaching fever pitch.

While fans are gearing up with full enthusiasm, insiders say the pressure on the makers is intense. After facing years of delay, expectations are sky-high-and so are comparisons with big-banner Bollywood and pan-India releases. For the Bengali film industry, Dhumketu is being seen as a litmus test for box office revival and regional cinematic reach.

Dhumketu Advance Booking Day 1 (One Day To Go)

Dev and Subhashree - one of Tollywood's most iconic on-screen pairs - haven't shared screen space in years (more than a decade). Their comeback in Dhumketu has stirred up nostalgia, excitement, and sky-high expectations. Every teaser, every glimpse has left fans wanting more. From Dev's intense action sequences to Subhashree's commanding presence, Dhumketu promises a blend of drama, emotion, and adrenaline-pumping thrills.

If there was any doubt about Dhumketu's box office power, the advance booking numbers have shattered it completely. Across Bengal, theatres are reporting record-breaking pre-sales, with major single screens and multiplex chains showing near housefull status days ahead of release.

With less than 24 hours left for the much-awaited theatrical release, Dhumketu's advance booking has literally exploded. According to the 'WBBO: West Bengal Box Office' Twitter page, Dhumketu has already sold over 55,160 tickets on BookMyShow till today (Wednesday) till 9:30 AM IST.

Dhumketu Advance Booking Day 1 Latest Update: #DeSu6 Sets New Record Ahead Of Release

From Kolkata to the interiors of South Bengal, Dev and Subhashree's loyal fanbase has turned out in full force. Morning shows are being added, late-night screenings are being considered, and ticket counters are buzzing with the kind of footfall usually reserved for festive blockbusters.

With several first-day first shows going housefull in Kolkata, #DeSu6 (Dev-Subhashree's 6th film together) is poised to make a thunderous opening across West Bengal, possibly becoming one of the highest openers of the year for Bengali cinema.

Guess what? Ahead of its release tomorrow (Aug 14), Dhumketu has created history. The film has recorded the biggest advance booking in the history of Bengali cinema with more than 100 shows houseful and almost houseful.

The comet (Dhumketu) hasn't just arrived-it's crashing down with full impact.