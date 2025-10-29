Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1 Time: When Will Enrique's Live Show Start? Are Tickets Still Available?

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1 Timing: Get ready, India - the wait is finally over! Enrique Iglesias, the global pop icon and multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, has officially returned to India after 13 long years, marking one of the most anticipated live music events of the decade. The superstar kick-starts his India Tour 2025 with Day 1 of his Mumbai concert today, Wednesday, October 29, and the excitement across the city is absolutely electric.

For millions of fans who grew up humming his timeless hits, this concert feels like a long-awaited reunion with nostalgia. From soulful love ballads like Hero, Be With You, and Somebody's Me to his chart-topping party anthems Bailando, I Like It, and Tonight (I'm Lovin' You), Enrique's return promises to deliver a perfect blend of romance, rhythm, and sheer stage magic.

Enrique Iglesias India Tour 2025: Mumbai Concert Day 1 Venue, Opening Act

Global music sensation Enrique Iglesias is all set to make a grand return to India after an incredible 13-year hiatus, and the excitement is sky-high! The Grammy-winning pop legend will perform live in Mumbai on October 29 and 30, 2025, at the MMRDA Grounds, as part of his highly anticipated India Tour 2025.

The two-day concert promises to be nothing short of a musical extravaganza, bringing together love, nostalgia, and pure star power.

Joining him on stage will be some of India's favorite performers, including Jonita Gandhi and the dynamic DJ duo Progressive Brothers, who will set the tone with their high-energy opening acts. Once the India leg of the tour wraps up, Enrique Iglesias will head to Abu Dhabi, where he is scheduled to perform next on November 1, 2025.

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert 2025 Day 1 Timing: When Will Enrique's Live Performance Start Today?

Music lovers, get ready - the countdown to Enrique Iglesias' grand return to the Indian stage has begun! As per reports, gates for the Mumbai concert will open at 4:00 PM at the MMRDA Grounds, allowing fans to settle in and soak up the pre-show energy. The main concert will officially kick off at 6:30 PM, starting with the exciting opening acts by Jonita Gandhi and the Progressive Brothers.

Once the stage has been warmed up, fans can expect Enrique Iglesias to take the spotlight shortly after, delivering a power-packed set filled with his most iconic hits. So, make sure to arrive early, grab your spot, and prepare for an unforgettable night of music, rhythm, and pure Enrique magic!

Are Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1 Tickets Still Available?

Fans, time is running out! Tickets for Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai Concert Day 1 are selling fast, but there are still a few spots up for grabs. If you haven't secured your pass yet, here's what's left:

General Access: ₹7,000

VIP Access: ₹14,000

With the pop icon making his highly anticipated return to India after 13 years, these remaining tickets are expected to vanish quickly. Fans are advised to book immediately to avoid missing out on a night filled with chart-topping hits, high-energy performances, and unforgettable memories.