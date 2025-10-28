Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1 Tickets Price: LAST Chance To Buy Tickets! Where & How To Book Online?

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1 Tickets: Get ready for a night of nostalgia, rhythm, and romance - Grammy Award-winning global sensation Enrique Iglesias is returning to Mumbai after a long gap of 13 years for his much-anticipated live concert in 2025. The excitement among fans is sky-high as the Latin pop star gears up to perform his chart-topping hits that defined a generation - from Hero and Bailando to Tonight (I'm Lovin' You). Known for his electrifying performances and soulful connection with fans, Enrique's comeback to India has created a massive buzz across social media. Concert tickets have been selling out fast, and fans are counting down the days to witness the pop legend's magical voice and signature charm live once again.

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1 Date & Venue

The atmosphere in Mumbai is already buzzing with excitement as social media explodes with countdowns, ticket updates, and fan posts celebrating the return of one of the world's most beloved artists. Enrique Iglesias is set to take the stage live at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex, on October 29 and 30, promising two unforgettable nights of music, energy, and pure nostalgia for his Indian fans.

Adding more glamour to the event, reports suggest that Enrique - who has often expressed his admiration for Bollywood - plans to catch up with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and their kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan during his stay in Mumbai. His visit is expected to be as star-studded off-stage as it will be on-stage.

If that wasn't enough, a long list of celebrities is rumored to attend the mega concert in Bandra, including Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arbaaz Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Kareena Kapoor, and Rasha Thadani, according to a report by Pinkvilla.

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1 Tickets Price Range: How Much Does The Lowest Priced Ticket Cost?

If you haven't booked your seat yet for the Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert 2025, this might be your last chance! Tickets for Day 1 are selling out at lightning speed as fans rush to secure their spots for the Latin pop icon's grand return to India.

According to the latest update, the lowest-priced ticket currently available is priced at ₹7,000 for General Access (GA). This category offers entry to the main concert arena where fans can experience Enrique's electrifying performance live from the crowd.

For those looking for a more premium experience, VIP tickets are priced at ₹14,000, offering closer stage views and exclusive access zones for a more immersive concert experience.

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1 Tickets: Where & How To Buy Online?

With limited seats left and demand surging by the minute, fans are urged to book their tickets as soon as possible before they're completely sold out. After all, watching Enrique Iglesias perform live in Mumbai after 13 years is a once-in-a-lifetime experience no music lover would want to miss!

Tickets for Day 1 are being sold via District by Zomato. Follow these steps to book your seats quickly and securely:

Step 1: Open the District by Zomato website or app

Visit the official District by Zomato page in your browser or open the Zomato app and look for the District/ticketing section.

Step 2: Find the event page

Search for "Enrique Iglesias Live in Mumbai" or browse the Events/Concerts listings. Open the event listing for Day 1 (October 29).

Step 3: Click "Book Tickets"

On the event page click the Book Tickets (or Buy Tickets) button to view available sections and seat maps.

Step 4: Choose your category & seats

Select the ticket category you want (e.g., General Access (GA), VIP) and pick your preferred spot(s) from the seat map. The lowest-priced Day 1 ticket is ₹7,000 (GA); VIP seats are around ₹14,000. Pay attention to the number of seats left in each block.

Step 5: Review booking details

Confirm event date (Day 1 - Oct 29), seat numbers, ticket quantity, and the total price, including booking fees and taxes.

Step 6: Sign in or create an account

Log in to your District/Zomato account. If you don't have one, register with your email or phone number - you'll need this for ticket confirmation and entry.

Step 7: Complete payment

Choose your payment method (credit/debit card, UPI, net banking, or wallet) and complete the transaction. Ensure your payment goes through and wait for the confirmation screen.

Step 8: Save your e-ticket

After successful payment, you'll receive a booking confirmation via email and SMS. Download or screenshot the e-ticket/QR code and save it in your phone's wallet or file manager. Also, keep a printed copy if you prefer.