Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 2 Timing (Last Day): When Does The Live Show Start Today? UPDATE

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 2 Timing: After setting the stage on fire on Day 1, global pop superstar Enrique Iglesias is all set to take over Mumbai once again tonight (October 30) for the grand finale of his India Tour 2025. The air is charged with excitement as thousands of fans gear up to witness the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter perform live for the second consecutive night. With his signature charm, soulful voice, and electrifying energy, Enrique is ready to make his last show in India a night to remember.

Enrique Iglesias India Tour 2025: Mumbai Concert Day 2 Venue

Day 1 of Enrique Iglesias's Mumbai concert was pure magic - a perfect blend of nostalgia, rhythm, and raw emotion. The crowd erupted as Enrique hit the stage, belting out hit after hit while interacting warmly with his audience.

This tour marks Enrique's return to India after 13 long years, and the enthusiasm surrounding his comeback has been nothing short of phenomenal.

The grand finale of Enrique Iglesias' India Tour 2025 is taking place at the iconic MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai, one of the city's most sought-after destinations for large-scale concerts and music festivals. Known for hosting some of the biggest international acts over the years, the MMRDA Grounds offers the perfect open-air setup for a night filled with music, lights, and electrifying performances.

Located in the heart of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), the spacious venue can accommodate thousands of fans, ensuring everyone gets a clear view of the stage and a memorable live concert experience.

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 2 Timing: At What Time Will Enrique's Live Show Start Today?

Fans heading to the Enrique Iglesias Live in Mumbai Concert are in for a thrilling evening of music and memories. As per the event schedule, gates will open at 4:00 PM, allowing concertgoers ample time to settle in, grab refreshments, and soak in the pre-show atmosphere. The main concert is set to begin at 6:30 PM, featuring exciting opening acts to set the mood before the global pop icon takes center stage.

Enrique Iglesias is expected to make his grand entry shortly after the opening performances, delivering a power-packed setlist of his biggest chartbusters. With fans eagerly counting down the hours, tonight's concert promises to be a dazzling celebration of music, nostalgia, and pure Enrique energy.

Are Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 2 Tickets Still Available?

Tickets for Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai Concert Day 2 were earlier available exclusively on District by Zomato's official website. However, due to the massive demand and overwhelming fan response, all categories have now been completely sold out. The event witnessed record-breaking ticket sales within hours of release, reflecting the unmatched excitement surrounding Enrique's return to India after 13 years. Fans who couldn't secure tickets are now relying on live updates and fan videos to catch glimpses of the star-studded night.