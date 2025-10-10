WHO Is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya FIRST Public Appearance With Rumored Gf; Relationship CONFIRMED? Age Gap

Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma Viral Video: Hardik Pandya, the flamboyant all-rounder of the Indian cricket team, is once again making headlines-but this time, it's not for his on-field heroics. The cricketer, whose personal life has always been closely followed by fans and the media, is reportedly linked to model Mahieka Sharma, sparking fresh dating rumors. Hardik's love life has often been under the microscope. His high-profile marriage to Natasa Stankovic ended in divorce, which was widely covered in both sports and entertainment media. Following his split, the cricketer was rumored to be linked with 'Bom Diggy' singer Jasmin Walia, generating buzz across social media platforms.

Now, as whispers about his relationship with Mahieka Sharma continue to take center stage, the cricketer seems to have confirmed the ongoing chatter about his love life.

Hardik Pandya Confirms His Relationship With Mahieka Sharma?

Has Hardik Pandya found love in Maheika Sharma? Are the rumours true? Well, it seems to be! Hardik Pandya is believed to have confirmed dating Mahieka Sharma as the two were spotted at the airport earlier today (Friday, October 10) jetting off to somewhere.

Amidst the dating rumors, this was their first public appearance together, adding fuel to the ongoing dating buzz. While it is yet to be known where they are off to, it is speculated that they are going for a vacation to celebrate Pandya's birthday tomorrow (Saturday, October 11).

Hardik Pandya Gf: Who Is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma boasts an impressive educational and professional background, making her a notable name in the modelling industry. She completed her schooling at Navy Children School in New Delhi from 2014 to 2018, according to the Free Press Journal. She then pursued a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Finance at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gujarat (2018-2022). Expanding her global exposure, Mahieka also spent a year in the United States studying Community Psychology at the University of Maryland (2020-2021).

Alongside her academic achievements, Mahieka has dabbled in acting, taking on small roles in a few films. She appeared in Orlando Von Einsiedel's Into the Dusk and was also featured in Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi. Her diverse experiences in education, modelling, and acting have made her a rising personality to watch in both the entertainment and fashion worlds.

Mahieka Sharma is highly active on Instagram, where she currently boasts 52.5K followers, sharing glimpses of her modelling, lifestyle, and personal moments with fans.

Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma Age Gap

Born on 11 October 1993, Hardik Pandya is all set to turn 32 years old tomorrow. On the other hand, Mahieka is currently 24 years old, if reports are to be believed. That means there is almost an 8-year age gap between the lovebirds.