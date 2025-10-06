Jyoti Singh New Viral Video: Police Drama Unfolds At Pawan Singh Lucknow Home, Actor Files FIR Against Wife

Pawan Singh Wife Joti Singh New Viral Video: Bhojpuri actor and politician Pawan Singh, known for his powerful screen performances and recent appearance on MX Player's Rise And Fall, has once again found himself entangled in controversy. This time, however, it's not about his professional life but a very public and emotional chapter of his personal life. Singh's ongoing separation from his second wife, Jyoti Singh, has taken a new turn, one that has captured the attention of fans and media alike.

A new viral video shared by Jyoti has set the internet ablaze, reigniting conversations around their divorce drama.

Jyoti Singh New Viral Video: Pawan Singh Wife's Shocking Claims Against Bhojpuri Actor; Police Drama Outside Lucknow Home

Bhojpuri superstar and politician Pawan Singh is once again in the spotlight over his turbulent relationship with his second wife Jyoti Singh. In a fresh twist to the ongoing divorce saga, Jyoti Singh took to Instagram to share a heart-wrenching video claiming that Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh called the police to prevent her from entering his Lucknow residence.

The emotional clip, reportedly recorded at a police station, shows Jyoti in tears as she pleads for justice, sparking a wave of reactions across social media. Just days earlier, she had announced on Facebook her intention to visit Pawan's house in an attempt to speak with him. What followed was a public confrontation that has now gone viral, adding a dramatic new chapter to their already strained relationship.

Check out the viral video below:

"Namaskar, I am Jyoti Singh and I've come to Pawan Singh's house in Lucknow. Pawan ji has filed an FIR against me, and police officers have come to take me," Jyoti can be heard saying in the clip.

"Aaj main sirf samaj ke kehne par yahan aayi thi, bas yeh din dekhne ke liye. Agar abhi bhi insaaf nahin mila to koi umeed nahin hai. Main ghar mein zehar kha kar mar jaungi; iss ghar se meri laash jaayegi. Yeh last baar hai jo main keh rahi hoon. Main ek shareef ghar ki beti hoon, ek shareef ghar ki bahu hoon. Agar mujhe police station jaana pad raha hai, to main yahin se zehar kha kar nikal lungi. Bas, bohot ho gaya. Insaaf dijiye mujhe," she added.

Pawan Singh-Jyoti Singh Divorce Case Updates

Pawan Singh and Jyoti Singh tied the knot in 2018, but their marital bliss was short-lived. Tensions escalated quickly, leading Jyoti to file for divorce, a legal battle that still lingers in court. Now, all eyes are on the couple once again as a crucial hearing in their ongoing divorce case is set for Wednesday, October 8, 2025, as per reports.