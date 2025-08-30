Are Pawan Singh-Jyoti Still Together? Bhojpuri Star's 2nd Wife Makes SOCKING Insta Post After Anjali Row

Photo Credit: Instagram/@singhpawan999, @jyotipsingh999, @anjaliraghavonline

Pawan Singh Second Wife: The name Pawan Singh, already a household name in the Bhojpuri film industry, is now making waves for all the wrong reasons. The actor-singer, who has long been admired for his music and on-screen charisma, is now at the center of a viral scandal following a highly controversial incident at a promotional event in Lucknow.

In the video that's spreading like wildfire, Pawan Singh was seen inappropriately touching his co-star, Anjali Raghav, during the promotional event for his latest song 'Saiya Seva Kare'. The moment has sparked outrage across social media, with fans and netizens demanding accountability for what many have described as "unacceptable" and "inappropriate" behavior on stage.

But the drama doesn't end there. Amidst the growing outrage, Singh's second wife, Jyoti Singh, has found herself in the spotlight for an entirely different reason-one that has left fans, media, and the public alike shaken to their core.

Pawan Singh-Anjali Raghav Viral Video Controversy: Actress Quits Bhojpuri Cinema

The viral video of Pawan Singh and Anjali Raghav at the Lucknow event has only worsened the situation. In the clip, Singh appears to be making his co-star uncomfortable with what many have called an inappropriate gesture.

This comes at a time when Pawan Singh's personal life has already been under intense scrutiny, with rumors about his turbulent marriage with Jyoti making the rounds in tabloids and entertainment circles.

The aftermath of the viral controversy involving Pawan Singh and his co-star Anjali Raghav continues to rock the Bhojpuri film industry. In a shocking turn of events, Anjali Raghav has officially announced her decision to quit Bhojpuri cinema, citing the recent scandal as the key reason behind her departure from the industry.

Pawan Singh Second Wife: Are Pawan & Jyoti Still Together?

The Bhojpuri actor-politician Pawan Singh, who created waves with his song 'Aayi Nai' from Stree 2, was first married to Neelam Singh. The two had gotten married in an intimate ceremony back in 2014. But in 2015, Neelam had died by suicide. And then, Pawan tied the knot with Jyoti Singh in a private ceremony in Ballia in the presence of close friends and family members. Reportedly, the Bhojpuri actor had filed for a divorce from Jyoti back in 2022. Apparently, the divorce has not been finalized yet.

Pawan Singh Second Wife Viral Letter: Jyoti Singh Shares Su*cidal Thoughts

In a heart-wrenching Instagram post that has since gone viral, Jyoti Singh shared her emotional turmoil, revealing that Pawan Singh had been ignoring her messages and calls for some time. But what shocked many even more was her disturbing mention of suicidal thoughts in the same post.

The post, filled with raw emotion and despair, has sent shockwaves through the Bhojpuri film industry and beyond. Fans of Pawan Singh are now divided, with many expressing concern over Jyoti's well-being while others demand answers from the actor.

Jyoti also penned a lengthy, painful caption along with a picture of herself with her husband Pawan. The English translation of her caption read, "Respected husband Mr. Pawan Singh ji, I have been trying to talk to you for many months today on some family and political issues but you or the people living with you may not be appropriate to reply my call messages. Went to Lucknow to meet you at Chhath. When you came to Dihari, I thought it appropriate to meet you at that time also but you refused to meet you. It was said that boss is saying to meet Lucknow.

Last two months ago my father also went to meet you but you did not give any positive result

What is the biggest sin of the world I have committed, which I am being punished so much.

Playing with the respect of my parents.

When I am not worthy of you or not, you would have left me the same way before, by giving me false assurance and bringing me with you in your Lok Sabha elections, you have made me stand at the peak of life today that I have nothing but self-bide. Sneaking but I can't do it because I know I will commit suicide but the question will arise on me and my parents

I have performed my wife's religion with you step by step, now it is your turn to fulfill my religion

I request you if you don't consider me worthy or your wife you would have stood by me as a little humanity that would be a big deal to me so far you have made many of your opponents big mistakes Even after sorry I'm your family I hate when you hug people who say alot to you but I tell my problem so who when my own family me Nothing is understanding.

So I'm requesting you one last time because I've been struggling for seven years now I'm hating my own life once you talk to me reply my call messages sometimes understand my pain

Your wife : Jyoti

🙏🙏"