Pawan Singh Controversy: Anjali Raghav BLASTS Actor Over Inappropriate Touch; QUITS Bhojpuri Industry | WATCH

Photo Credit: Instagram/@singhpawan999, @anjaliraghavonline

Anjali Raghav Quits Bhojpuri Industry: The popular Bhojpuri actor-politician Pawan Singh is back in the headlines-but this time, it's for all the wrong reasons. The actor, known for his chart-topping music and fiery on-screen presence, is now facing severe backlash after a shocking incident during the promotion of his latest music video, 'Saiya Seva Kare', with co-star Anjali Raghav.

What was meant to be a routine promotional event quickly turned into a controversy after a video surfaced showing Pawan Singh allegedly touching Anjali Raghav inappropriately on stage. The moment, which has since gone viral, sparked outrage across social media, with fans, critics, and industry insiders calling it out as a clear violation of personal boundaries.

Pawan Singh Faces Intense Backlash For Touching Co-Star Anjali Raghav Inappropriately

The well-known Bhojpuri actor-politician Pawan Singh is facing a major storm of criticism after a viral video surfaced showing him inappropriately touching his co-star, Anjali Raghav, during the promotional event for their new music video 'Saiya Seva Kare'.

The incident has ignited widespread anger, with many calling out the actor for his disrespectful behavior in front of an audience. Fans and industry insiders are demanding accountability and action against Singh for his actions.

Pawan Singh Viral Video Controversy: Actress Anjali Raghav Breaks Silence

In the wake of the incident, Anjali Raghav took to her Instagram to share a deeply personal post, opening up about the traumatic experience. The actress, best known for her Haryanvi music videos, bared her soul as she expressed her shock and disbelief over what transpired during the event.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Anjali Raghav also opened up on facing trolls and criticism for not speaking out on stage and confronting the Bhojpuri actor on stage at that time. She also mentioned netizens commenting on how she continued to smile after being touched inappropriately by Pawan Singh.

She went on to reveal the exact details of the incident, explaining how Pawan Singh had crossed a professional boundary. According to Anjali, the interaction started off as a playful moment during the event, but quickly escalated into an uncomfortable situation that left her feeling violated and disrespected in front of an audience. In her viral post, Anjali claimed that she first thought there was a tag on her blouse and Pawan Singh was trying to help her out and remove the tag.

Pawan Singh Controversy: Anjali Raghav Quits Bhojpuri Industry

In another Instagram post, which she shared earlier today (Saturday, Aug 30), right after posting her first reaction video, Anjali Raghav announced walking away from the Bhojpuri film industry. Yes, the actress has now quit the Bhojpuri industry, days after Pawan Singh's inappropriate touch incident.

Her post, raw and emotional, struck a chord with her followers, many of whom have voiced their support and empathy for the actress. Thousands of comments flooded her post, with many condemning the actor's actions and voicing their support for Anjali's courage in coming forward.