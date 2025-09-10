Dhumketu OTT Release MAJOR Update: OTT Streaming Platform CONFIRMED? Dev-Subhashree's Film To Arrive On...

Photo Credit: Instagram/@imdevadhikari

Dhumketu (Bengali) OTT Streaming Platform Updates: After a wait that spanned more than a decade, Bengali cinema witnessed an emotional and electrifying moment as Dev and Subhashree Ganguly returned to the silver screen together in the much-awaited film Dhumketu. Released on August 14, 2025, the film not only marked the comeback of one of the most beloved on-screen pairs but also fulfilled a long-standing promise to their fans.

Originally announced years ago, Dhumketu had gone through numerous delays and production halts before finally making its way to theatres. But when it did, the response was nothing short of phenomenal. While the film continues its successful theatrical run in Bengal and in select locations outside the state, fans have now begun eagerly awaiting its digital release. And we have gotten our hands on an exciting update.

Dhumketu (DeSu6) Box Office Collection, Records

Helmed by National Award-winning director Kaushik Ganguly and jointly produced by Dev-Rana Sarkar, Dhumketu opened to housefull shows across West Bengal, with many theatres adding extra screenings to meet the roaring demand. From multiplexes in Kolkata to single screens in smaller towns, Dhumketu sparked a box office frenzy, proving that the Dev-Subhashree pairing remains as iconic as ever.

Recently, the Bengali film completed 25 days in cinemas and as per the numbers shared by the producers, Dhumketu earned Rs 23.78 cr at the box office in 23 days.

Twelve years may have passed since their last collaboration, but the duo's chemistry in Dhumketu felt as magical and effortless as it did in their prime. Amidst its blockbuster status, the movie currently holds three box office records - the highest opening day, highest isngle day and highest first weekend.

Dhumketu OTT Release Platform Confirmed? Dev-Subhashree's Film To Arrive On THIS Digital Platform?

With the buzz still strong, many are hoping to relive the cinematic experience from the comfort of their homes. As anticipation builds, all eyes are now on the official OTT premiere date, which is expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans have caught Dhumketu producer Rana Sarkar and Hoichoi head and SVF head honcho Mahendra Soni's fun-filled social media banter, in which Soni seemingly confirmed Hoichoi being Dhumketu's official streaming partner.

Will There be Dhumketu 2?

Fans were left surprised by Dhumketu's open ending, sparking speculations about the possibility of part 2. In one of the events, director Kaushik Ganguly also expressed his desire to make Dhumketu 2, depending on the audience and the producer. However, no official announcement has been made on the same yet.