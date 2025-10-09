Rajvir Jawanda Death: Ahead Of Funeral, Late Singer's Bike Clip Goes Viral; Fans Blame THIS For His Tragic End

Photo Credit: Instagram/@rajvirjawandaofficial

Rajvir Jawanda Viral Video: In a heartbreaking blow to the Punjabi music world, beloved singer Rajvir Jawanda, aged 35, passed away on October 8 (Wednesday), following a prolonged battle for his life after a horrific road accident. The artist, known for hits like Shaandaar and Kali Jotta, had suffered critical injuries in a crash that occurred nearly two weeks earlier. Now, as fans mourn his untimely death, a video of Rajvir with his bike has gone viral - turning into a chilling reminder of a life cut short far too soon.

Rajvir Jawanda Funeral Updates: Time & Venue

Rajvir Jawanda's final journey will take place today, October 9, in his native village Pona, located in Jagraon, Ludhiana district. The funeral is scheduled for 11 AM, where a sea of grieving fans, friends, and fellow artists are expected to gather to bid their final goodbye.

The 35-year-old singer, whose voice touched millions, breathed his last at 10:55 AM at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, after battling for his life for 11 days following a tragic road accident.

Rajvir Jawanda Viral Bike Video Goes Viral

Ahead of his funeral, a heartbreaking video of late Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda posing with his BMW bike has surfaced online, going viral within hours. The clip, now circulating widely on social media, has sent shockwaves of grief through his fanbase, turning what was once a moment of pride into a haunting memory. Fans are left shattered, watching Rajvir full of life just days before his tragic accident.

The caption of the Twitter video, shared by Gurpreet Singh Mann, read, "Rajvir Jawanda when he bought new BMW bike worth 31 lakh.

He was very happy at that he shared this moment 🫡

But the safety on roads of india is zero it doesn't matter how costly vehicle do you have.

You're not safe on the roads even you have car.

RIP Brother !"

Fans are blaming the road conditions and safety in India for his tragic end. Reacting to the heartbreaking clip, one of the users commented, "And no matter how many deaths occur on our roads, there is still zero effort made into making our roads safe with strict licensing process and proper enforcement of traffic laws", while another one commented, "I Don't know him but still feeling sad, we should be ashamed of ourselves that we can't provide decent roads to our people💔"

"India ch har din bachaa kar ke kadd na chahida, bhavein ameer ho yaan gareeb.

Roads, road rage, gangsters, mafias, weather, politicians... sab ton bach ke 🙏," one of the comments read.