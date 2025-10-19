Travis Scott Delhi Concert Day 2 Timing: When Will Travis's Live Show Start Tonight? Any Tickets Left?

Travis Scott Delhi Concert Day 2 Timing: After an electrifying debut last night, American rapper-songwriter Travis Scott is all set to take the stage by storm once again today, Sunday, October 19. Fans in Delhi are gearing up for Day 2 of the Travis Scott India Tour 2025, promising another night of high-energy performances, pulsating beats, and unforgettable visuals. The first show left the audience in awe, with Travis delivering a performance packed with chart-topping hits, stunning stage design, and jaw-dropping pyrotechnics. With the Delhi crowd still buzzing from last night, expectations are sky-high for Day 2 as fans prepare for an even bigger spectacle.

Travis Concert India Tour 2025: Delhi Concert Day 2 Venue

Fans are eagerly lining up for Day 2 of Travis Scott's debut India tour, and the excitement is palpable across the city. After an electrifying first night, concert-goers are ready to experience another high-energy performance filled with hits, lights, and pyrotechnics. The atmosphere is buzzing as fans from all over Delhi and nearby cities make their way to the venue, anticipating an unforgettable night.

The concert will take place at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which has been decked out with a spectacular stage, giant LED screens, and dazzling lights for an unforgettable experience.

Travis Scott Delhi Concert 2025 Day 2 Timing: At What Time Does Travis's Live Performance Begin Tonight?

The excitement is at an all-time high as Travis Scott returns to Delhi for Day 2 of his debut India tour tonight! Fans will be able to collect their passes and wristbands from the box office, which opens at 12 PM, ensuring plenty of time to get ready for an electrifying night. The gates will open at 3:00 PM, giving attendees a chance to soak in the pre-show energy and explore the venue.

The main event will kick off when Travis Scott hits the stage at 8:00 PM, delivering another night of music, lights, and Utopia vibes. Entry gates will close sharp at 8:00 PM, so fans are advised to arrive early to avoid missing a moment of the performance.

Make sure to arrive on time, grab your spot, and get ready to rage as Travis Scott brings Day 2 of his India tour to life in Delhi!

Are Travis Scott Delhi Concert Day 2 Tickets Still Available?

Tickets for Travis Scott's Delhi concert Day 2 are selling fast! Block A23, priced at Rs 8,000, is already sold out, but fans can still grab passes in other blocks. Hurry before the remaining tickets vanish as excitement for tonight's show reaches a fever pitch!

Block B23 B24, B26, B28 - Rs 4,000

Block B7, B8, B9, B10, B11, B12, B16, B29, B33, B35 - Rs 4,500

Silver Ground Standing & Silver Plus platform - Rs 7,000

Gold Left Standing & Gold Right Standing - Rs 18,000

Block A17 Lounge - Rs 30,000