Vannu Dgreat Viral Video: WHO Is Mani Miraj? Bhojpuri Actress Exposes Husband’s 'Betrayal' In Shocking Clip

Vannu Dgreat Viral Video Controversy: Bhojpuri actress and social media content creator Vannu Dgreat has recently become the center of intense public attention-not for her professional achievements, but due to a deeply personal and painful controversy surrounding her marriage to husband Mani Miraj. Known for her engaging videos and loyal fanbase, Vannu's sudden and emotional revelation about her troubled relationship with husband Mani Miraj has shocked many.

Over the past few weeks, whispers and speculations about her private life began to surface, with fans noticing subtle hints in her social media posts that something was amiss. This curiosity quickly turned into a frenzy when Vannu chose to break her silence, sharing her heartache openly and vulnerably, which made headlines and sparked widespread discussion across social platforms.

Speculations about Bhojpuri actress Vannu Dgreat's interfaith marriage with Mani Miraj and their married life hitting rock bottom turned serious when Vannu posted a raw and emotional video that quickly went viral, drawing widespread sympathy and concern. Vannu breaks down as she reveals the distressing reality of her relationship.

She claims that Mani Miraj abandoned her shortly after their marriage, leaving her devastated and alone. The actress shared how their marriage was kept a secret from the public eye due to the interfaith nature of their union. Mani's parents reportedly insisted on hiding their relationship to avoid social backlash and familial tensions. Despite numerous warnings from friends and well-wishers about Mani's possible disloyalty, Vannu chose to trust him fully. She can be seen howling and repeatedly urging him to come back to her.

For those unversed, Vannu Dgreat is a well-known name in the Bhojpuri industry. Currently, she has 758k followers on Instagram.

Who Is Mani Miraj?

According to reports, Mani Miraj started off his career by making Instagram reels. Later, he started doing YouTube videos and that's when he got the opportunity to work in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

From selling chicken for a living to making waves in Bhojpuri cinema, Mani Miraj has come a long way. But now, the actor is caught in an ugly controversy. The Bhojpuri actor-dancer has a massive fan following on Instagram with over 7.2 million followers.