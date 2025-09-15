Yu Menglong Death: Chinese Actor's LAST Video Clip Moments Before His Fall Goes Viral; Sparks Suspicions

Yu Menglong (Chinese Actor) Last Video: It's been a few days since the heartbreaking news broke, but fans around the world are still struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of beloved Chinese actor and singer Yu Menglong. The 37-year-old star, known for his roles in hit dramas like The Eternal Love and The Legend of White Snake, tragically passed away on September 11 after reportedly falling from a building in Beijing. His passing marks a painful moment for the entertainment industry in China and beyond, as many continue to mourn the loss of a rising star whose journey ended far too soon.

While the Chinese entertainment industry is still reeling from his untimely demise, an alleged video of the 'Eternal Love' actor, capturing him moments before his death, is going viral on the internet.

Yu Menglong Death: Suicide Or Accident?

The circumstances surrounding rising Chinese actor Yu Menglong aka Alan Yu's death have left fans in deep shock, with tributes pouring in across social media, remembering him not just for his talent and charisma but also for his gentle personality and artistic contributions.

The news was first broken by a Chinese paparazzi-blogger. Later in the day, Meng Long's agency confirmed the heartbreaking news, ruling out any possibilities of "any criminality", as stated by the police.

According to Koreaboo, Yu Menglong had a shooting schedule the next day, hinting that his death was not a suicide but a tragic accident.

Yu Menglong Last Video Before His Fall Goes Viral

Days after the tragic passing of beloved Chinese actor-singer Yu Menglong, a disturbing video has surfaced online, shedding new light on his final moments. The footage, now widely circulating on social media, appears to capture the 37-year-old star screaming and crying just moments before his fatal fall from a building in Beijing on September 11.

The emotional intensity of the video has left fans devastated, with many expressing renewed shock and sorrow over the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding his death.

According to a Korebaoo report, some photos of the site were published online before the police sealed it for investigation. As per them, the photos had some scratches and marks "on an around the window", sparking suspicioons among netizens.