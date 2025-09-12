Yu Menglong Death Reason: WHO Was Yu Meng Long? How Did The Chinese Actor Die? Eyewitness Recalls Tragic Deets

Yu Menglong (Chinese Actor) Death Reason: The Chinese entertainment industry is reeling from the heartbreaking news of actor-singer Yu Menglong's untimely death. Best known for his roles in popular Cdramas like The Eternal Love and The Legend of White Snake, Yu Menglong (Yu Meng Long), had won hearts both on screen and in the music scene. The tragic news first surfaced on September 11, when a well-known paparazzi post sparked a flurry of speculation across social media platforms. What began as a rumor quickly gained momentum, leaving fans anxious and confused. Sadly, those fears were confirmed when Yu Menglong's agency officially released a statement verifying his passing.

Yu Menglong (Yu Meng Long) Death Reason: What Happened To The Beloved Chinese Actor? How Did He Die?

In a tragic turn of events, beloved Chinese actor and singer Yu Menglong passed away, sending shockwaves across the entertainment industry and leaving fans around the world heartbroken. According to KBIZoom, popular Chinese blogger Jinag Xiaoyan first broke the news of Menglong's tragic death after falling from a building. The blogger claimed that the 'Eternal Love' actor and five or six of his friends went out for dinner at one of the friends' houses in Beijing on the night of September 10.

Reportedly, everyone went to bed at around 2:00 am on Sept 11. Menlong, too, went inside his room and locked the door. In the morning at 6:00 am, when his friends tried to wake him up, they didn't see him. Later, his body was found downstairs.

"I got a tip this morning saying Yu Menglong has passed away after falling off a building in Beijing. When I went to the neighborhood where the incident occurred, I saw that the window on the 5th floor of the building was broken, just like what the tip said. After that, I interviewed a staff member in the neighborhood, and they confirmed the person who passed away after falling off a building was indeed male star Yu Menglong. The incident happened at 5 am on the 11th. Yu Menglong fell off from the 5th floor and died instantly after hitting the concrete floor," as reported by Koreaboo, the paprazzi blogger stated.

Later in the day, the confirmation of Lu Menglong's tragic death by his agency sent shockwaves throughout the Chinese entertainment world, with tributes pouring in from fans, fellow actors, and industry insiders alike.

Yu's management team posted, "With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on Sept 11. Police have ruled out any criminality. We hope he rests in peace and his loved ones remain strong."

Yu Menglong Death: Eyewitness Shares Tragic Details

In the wake of Yu Menglong's untimely passing, a local resident has come forward with heartbreaking details about the moment his body was discovered. According to the elderly witness, as reported by kbizoom, the body was first found by her close friend around 6 a.m., while out walking her dog.

The dog reportedly picked up the scent of blood and darted toward a motionless young man lying on the ground. The witness said there was visible blood coming from the man's mouth. Those who recognized him quickly covered his face with clothing and confirmed he was someone they knew - only later realizing it was the well-known actor, Yu Menglong.

Authorities, including police and emergency responders, arrived shortly after and cordoned off the area. The investigation on-site was reportedly concluded by 9 a.m.

Who Was Yu Menglong? Real Name, Relationship & More

Fans are still reeling from the shocking news of Yu Menglong's untimely death. The beloved actor-singer's sudden passing has left a wave of heartbreak across social media, with tributes continuing to pour in. His loss has created a deep void in the hearts of fans worldwide. Born on 15 June 1988, Yu Menglong aka 'Alan Yu' was only 37 years old. Back in 2007, Yu had participated in SMG's show 'My Show! My Style' and emerged in the top 16 for the Xi'an province.

In 2011, the late actor made his acting debut with the short film 'The Little Prince'. It was his 2015 historical television series 'Go Princess Go' that propelled him to popularity. He also appeared in cdramas like 'The Legend Of White Snake', 'Unstoppable Youth' and 'The Moon Brightens For You', to name a few, along with films including 'Dream Come True', 'For Love To Let Go', 'Love Studio' and 'Intrude The Widow Village at Midnight'.

At the time of his death, Yu Menglong was not married, and there has been no public confirmation regarding his relationship status or any known girlfriend. The actor kept his personal life private, leaving fans with little insight into his romantic relationships.