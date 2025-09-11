The Journey Of Legend Episodes 1-6 Release Time: When, Where To Stream The First Ep Of Cheng Yi's New Cdrama?

The Journey Of Legend Episodes 1-6 Streaming Updates: Cheng Yi returns to the screen in a role unlike any he's played before - or rather, two roles in one unforgettable journey. His latest costume drama, The Journey of Legend, officially premieres today (September 11), and the buzz is already off the charts. With stunning visuals, a blend of fantasy and martial arts, and a transformative character arc, the series is already being hailed as one of the most anticipated C-dramas of the year.

Even before the first episode aired, The Journey of Legend was trending across Chinese social media platforms. Teasers, behind-the-scenes clips, and high-production stills have sparked immense curiosity. The visual aesthetics, swordplay choreography, and Cheng Yi's charismatic screen presence are already being praised by C-drama enthusiasts.

The Journey Of Legend (Cdrama) Episodes 1-6 Streaming Platform: Where To Watch The First Episode Online?

Cheng Yi is officially back - and this time, he's playing double the drama and double the danger. The beloved Cdrama heartthrob takes center stage in the much-anticipated historical fantasy series, The Journey of Legend, which officially premieres today (Thursday). Set in both the modern and ancient worlds, The Journey of Legend follows Cheng Yi as a laidback, present-day student obsessed with martial arts novels and fantasy epics. His ordinary life takes a turn when he's mysteriously transported into the very world he's always read about.

The Journey of Legend officially premieres today on major Chinese streaming platforms, like iQIYI, WeTV and Tencent Video. Poised to become a global hit - especially among fans of time-travel, martial arts, and Cheng Yi's past classics, The Journey Of Legend will also be available for streaming on Viki, but with a different release calendar.

According to the show's official binge-watch calendar, The Journey Of Legend episodes 1-6 are scheduled to premiere today on WeTV, iQIYI and Tencent Video. Indian fans will be able to access episodes 1-3 on Viki with English subtitles, but they will be released tomorrow. If you don't wanna wait till tomorrow, you can watch them on Dailymotion.

The Journey Of Legend (Cdrama) Episodes 1-6 Release Time Today In India

The Journey Of Legend episodes 1-6 are scheduled to be out today at 6:00 PM in China, which translates to 3:30 PM in India (Thursday). For those unversed, The Journey Of Legend episodes will be available on Dailymotion only after their original premiere in China.

The Journey Of Legend Episodes 1-6 Free Download: How To Watch?

A subscription is needed to watch The Journey Of Legend Episodes on WeTV and iQIYI. With a Viki subscription, Indian fans will be able to download the episodes for offline viewing. To watch the first six episodes today, open the Dailymotion site on Google (India) and search for 'The Journey Of Legend'. Once the said page appears, click on the episode 1.