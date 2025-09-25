Zubeen Garg Death: Late Singer Looked 'Tired' & 'Exhausted' Hours Before Death? NEW Video Leaves Fans In Tears

Zubeen Garg Death New Video: It's been almost 7 days since the world lost the iconic and soulful Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. In a heartbreaking turn of events, the 52-year-old singer, best known for the song 'Ya Ali' from 'Gangster', passed away on September 19, 2025, right before his scheduled performance at the 4th North East India Festival in Singapore. The news of his shocking and tragic demise had sent shockwaves through the entire country. While initial reports suggested that Zubeen Garg had died due to a scuba diving accident, later, his wife Garima Saikia Garg clarified that he had suffered a seizure while swimming, dismissing the claims of the incident being linked to scuba diving.

As per reports, late singer Zubeen Garg's death certificate, issued by the Singapore government after a post-mortem, cited 'drowning' as the real reason behind his demise. Now, a couple of days after his funeral, an alleged video of the singer's final moments, captured hours before his death, has surfaced on the internet.

Zubeen Garg Final Film Release Date: Wife Garima Shares Her 'Main Purpose' After His Death

Last week, Zubeen Garg, the voice behind chartbuster Hindi songs like 'Ya Ali', 'Dil Tu Hi Bataa', to name a few, tragically passed away, leaving behind millions of grieving fans and a legacy that is impossible to fade.

Recently, while talking to ANI, Zubeen's wife Garima talked about her 'main purpose', which is to release his last onscreen work, an Assamese film titled 'Roi Roi Binale', on its scheduled date. For those unversed, Roi Roi Binale happens to be Zubeen's last film and is currently in the post-production stage. Zubeen passed even before he could complete the dubbing for the film.

"My main purpose in life right now is the film we were working on Roi Roi Binale, which will be his last film. He was very passionate about it. He was planning to release it on October 31. Now, we have to start working on the film and keep the date as he thought, (sic)" she told ANI.

Garima added, "My only regret is that he couldn't complete the dubbing. H acted in this film in a very different role. He was very excited about it. He played a blind artist and it's a purely musical love story. I think people would love it. But we couldn't dub his voice, so that would be a void in the film. Music and everything else have been done, but he couldn't do the background music. Post-production work was going on. From tomorrow onwards, we'll start that work. (sic)"

Zubeen Garg Death: New Video From Hours Before His Tragic Demise

Now, days after his tragic demise, another video of the late singer that was allegedly taken hours before his death has surfaced on the internet. In this viral video, Zubeen looked visibly 'tired' and 'exhausted' while swimming.

Previously, a video of the late singer had also gone viral on the internet. In that video, Zubeen was wearing a life jacket and was out for a cruise trip moments before his death.