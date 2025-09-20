Zubeen Garg Death: Singer's LAST Video Clip Moments Before His Scuba Diving Accident Goes Viral

Zubeen Garg Last Video Before His Death: The Indian music industry and millions of fans are in mourning following the sudden death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19 in Singapore. The 52-year-old artist reportedly died in a tragic scuba diving accident, just ahead of his scheduled performance at the 4th North East India Festival. Zubeen's death sent shockwaves across the country, with tributes pouring in from fans, artists, and public figures ever since the news broke yesterday.

Zubeen Garg Death: Event Manager's First Statement

On September 19 (Friday), the nation was left in shock as news broke of 52-year-old singer Zubeen Garg's untimely death in Singapore following a tragic scuba diving accident. Widely known for his soulful voice and unforgettable hit 'Ya Ali' from the Bollywood film Gangster, Zubeen had travelled to Singapore to take part in the 4th North East India Festival, a cultural event scheduled for September 20 and 21. He was among the most anticipated performers at the festival, meant to showcase the rich heritage of the region.

Following the shocking news of Zubeen Garg's untimely demise, his event manager Shyamkanu Mahanta and team issued their first official statement, confirming the heartbreaking details. According to the statement, the beloved singer passed away at Singapore General Hospital around 2:30 p.m. on September 19, 2025, just a day before he was scheduled to perform at the 4th North East India Festival.

Mahanta shared that the team was in the middle of a meeting when they received a distressing call from Zubeen's personal manager, informing them that the singer had met with an accident.

As per ETimes, the statement read, "With profound grief, we share the heartbreaking news that our beloved icon, Zubeen Garg, passed away today at Singapore General Hospital around 2:30 PM. Zubeen had arrived in Singapore just the day before yesterday. He was scheduled to be with us at the festival tomorrow, meeting and interacting with people. Earlier today, our entire team was engaged in a business meeting with senior Singaporean industrialists and policymakers at the Shangri-La Hotel to facilitate investments in Northeast India."

The statement further revealed that Zubeen had gone on an unscheduled yacht visit, something the festival team had no prior knowledge of. "During the meeting, we received a call from Zubeen's manager informing us that he had met with an accident and had been rushed to Singapore General Hospital. We later learned that a few members of the local Assamese community had taken him on a yacht visit, of which we had no prior knowledge," Mahanta added.

Zubeen Garg Last Video Hours Before His Scuba Diving Accident Goes Viral

While the entire nation is still coming to terms with the tragic loss of Zubeen Garg, a video capturing the singer's final moments, just hours before his fatal scuba diving accident, has surfaced online. The clip, now going viral, shows Zubeen in high spirits, unaware of the tragedy that lay ahead.

The caption of the heartbreaking video, shared on Twitter (X), read, "Last video of Zubeen. I too am a man broken with grief, just like you. He jumped with a life jacket on. After 1.26 seconds he returned to yacht, took off his life jacket & jumped again. This time, he came back lifeless."

The footage has left fans emotional and heartbroken, with many taking to social media to share tributes, tears, and memories of the icon whose voice defined a generation.