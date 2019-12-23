Everything You Need To Know About Netflix's The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast and Plot

The Witcher is a big release for Netflix this year, and the season two of the show was confirmed even before the season one hit the streaming service. Henry Cavill starrer show has become a favourite among the epic fantasy genre, within just a few days. The eight-episode long season one ends with a climactic event and it has gotten fans asking more questions about reason two.

As per reports, the show's season two was confirmed with the news that more episodes can be expected in 2021. The showrunner had began work on The Witcher back in 2018 and took more than a year to release, similar timing can be expected for season two. While the principal photography is set to take place in 2020, the showrunner might announce new episodes in mid to late 2021.

(Spoilers ahead for season one)

As for the cast, we have seen several die in the season one but also develop an arc for the leads, Yennefer, Ciri and Geralt. According to showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who spoke to Digital Spy, said, "When you get to season 2, all things start to come to play, which is that characters start meeting each other - sometimes getting along, sometimes not. All those things that we set up - Geralt and Yennefer; Geralt and Ciri; Yennefer and Ciri; all of the different kingdoms that you just barely hear about in season one, start rising to the surface in season 2."

Some of the supporting characters who may return to the season are Geralt's Bard friend Jaskier. Many members of the Chapter will also be returning to season two, that play pivotal parts in the books like MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, and Eamon Farren as Cahir.

Lauren also revealed the story gets more intense in the next season. She said season one was only about building blocks for the upcoming episodes. She said it was about, "constructing the world, and setting up these characters, and putting them on paths, and knocking those dominoes over."

We will continue to see Geralt of Rivia as the monster hunter, Ciri and Yennefier (Yen) in season two. Geralt and Ciri will get in more scenes with each other as they finally met at the end of eight-episode. It is highly speculated fans will also get to see more scenes between Yen and Ciri. Yen's fate is yet to be defined since she uses up all her magic to fight the armies of Nilfgaard. The story split into different timelines for season one but will follow a more linear approach here on, according to several reports.

The Witcher TV adaptation is based more so on the Sapkowski's books, than the games which leaves us to believe we will see a lot of bonding between Geralt and Ciri with some training set in order. Many new faces are bound to be cast for the vast range of characters from the books.

