According To Science Robert Pattinson Is The Most Handsome Man In The World
Robert Pattinson who is gearing up for his step into the DC Extended Universe as Batman has just been announced as the most handsome man in the world, leaving behind Henry Cavil, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper and more.
Celebrity facial plastic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, shared on Instagram a list of actors who were measured base on physical perfection and crowned Robert Pattinson as the winner.
The post reads, "The list was compiled using the latest computerized mapping techniques,..Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection."
Pattinson was reportedly found to be 92.15% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measures physical perfection. "Henry Cavill was second with 91.08%, Bradley Cooper was third with 91.08%, and Brad Pitt...was fourth with 90.51%," De Silva continued.
Some of the other celebrities mentioned in the list are, David Beckham and George Clooney who was a previous winner slumped to fifth place due to ageing and loss of volume on face.
Batman and Twilight star Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man in the world, according to science. The 33-year-old actor was found to be 92.15% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measure physical perfection. The 33-year-old actor, who takes over as the Caped Crusader in a new blockbuster next year, was found to be 92.15% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measure physical perfection. The Witcher star Henry Cavill was second with 91.08%, Bradley Cooper was third with 91.08% and Brad Pitt, tipped for an Oscar for his supporting role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, was fourth with 90.51%. Previous winner George Clooney, the oldest star on the list, slumped to fifth place - largely because of the effect of ageing on the 58-year-old had resulted in a loss of volume in the face, giving him a score of 89.91%. David Beckham was seventh with a score of 88.96% and the most chiselled chin in the top ten. Becks also had a near-perfect ratio in the size of his nose and his lips. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques. Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery. The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. The ratio can be applied to anything and was used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human male body in his famous work, the Vitruvian Man. The premise behind this is that the closer the ratios of a face or body are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become. To read the full article, visit the link in my bio. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio #celeb
Pattinson has already begun shooting for The Batman according to director Matt Reeves's recent tweet on social media. Robert is set to play the leading role in three-planned part as Batman. It will also star Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, and Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright.
Robert Pattinson is also waiting for the release of his upcoming Christopher Nolan's film Tenet. The film also has an incredible buzz around its story, star cast and the director's track record.
