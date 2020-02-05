Marvel Disney+ Trailer Breakdown: First Look At WandaVision, Loki, Falcon And The Winter Soldier

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Starring Anthony Mackie as Falcon and Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier, the TV show will bring these two together for the first time. The two have been best buds of Captain America and with him gone, they are bound to spend more time with each other.

In the trailer, we also get a look as the US government approved, Captain America who is called- US Agent. Many theories suggest the show will follow US Agent as he goes dark under Baron Zemo's influence. Bucky is set to face of Zeno, while Falcon will have to defeat US Agent to claim the shield given to him by Cap himself at the end of Avengers Endgame.

Some other surprises in the show will include Emily VanCamp's character, who not only dated Cap in Civil War, but is also Peggy Carter's niece.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier ends with the two joining hands, they will truly make for the first team without, either being the sidekick for another.

WandaVision

The trailer reveals several aspects of the upcoming TV show starring Marvel's Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff and Vision. This is the first time we will be able to look at the true powers of the Scarlet Witch who can wrap reality, instead of the MCU version.

The show based in a sit-com vibe will either follow Wanda as she is coming to terms with Vision's death or she is trying to bring him back by altering his mind. The official description reads, "While living their ideal suburban life, Wanda Maximoff and Vision begin to suspect things are not as they seem". We have already seen them as a couple in the Avengers series.

The trailer also shows them going through different eras from the 70s, to 90s and further to current Wanda while Vision still stays black and white, suggesting, it is not the reality. We also get a glimpse at Wanda's twins' babies. In one shot she looks pregnant while the other shows her with pacifiers in front of two bassinets.

The six-episode show is bound to pack in quite a number of details, including their marriage, kids and her the actual superhero stuff.

Loki

The cast and crew of Loki recently started shooting for the show, which is probably, the trailer consists only one shot from the show. But that too, gives away pretty much the entire concept of the six-episode series.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki can be seen in a prison jumpsuit sitting in a dark room with his hands cuffed. The jumpsuit reads TVA, also known as Time Variance Authority, an organization in the comics dedicated to policing the Multiverse. Their introduction in the show will also suffice for the upcoming film, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

While Loki is dead in the Avengers Endgame timeline we do see him skip to another reality with the help of a Tesseract. Which has led us to believe, this loki has been hopping realities enough for the TVA to intervene and locked him up.

Loki dialogue also hints a lot about his character, he says, "I am going to burn this place to the ground". It will be fun to see Loki again as the Trickster, God of Evil than the beloved Thor's brother we had fallen in love with.