E.T. The Extra Terrestrial Cinematographer Allen Daviau Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Hollywood cinematographer Allen Daviau, known for having worked on films like E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, and Empire Of The Sun, passed away due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, in Los Angeles. Daviau was 77 when he passed.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who had worked with Daviau on numerous, said in a statement, "In 1968, Allen and I started our careers side by side with the short film Amblin. Allen was a wonderful artist but his warmth and humanity were as powerful as his lens. He was a singular talent and a beautiful human being."

Daviau had been nominated for the Academy Awards five times, for E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Empire Of The Sun, The Color Purple, Avalon and Bugsy.

Kees van Oostrum, president of the American Society of Cinematographers confirmed his passing and said, "It is with great regret and sadness that I have to announce the passing last night of my friend and a great member of the society, Mr. Allen Daviau, ASC. Allen started his career shooting the early movies of Stephen Spielberg, including Amblin (1968), and went on to an impressive career as a cinematographer with movies that have deeply inspired us all. He was honored with 5 Academy Award nominations, was bestowed our Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 and won our Outstanding ASC Achievement in Cinematography for Bugsy (1991) and Empire of the Sun (1987). He amassed an impressive body of work: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), The Color Purple (1985), and Avalon (1990), just to mention a few."

Van Helsing, 2004, directed by Stephen Sommers and starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale was the last film that Allen was a part of.

