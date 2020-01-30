February 2020: Birds Of Prey, Little Women, Sonic the Hedgehog And Other Releases

Little Women

Written and directed by Greta Gerwig (of Lady Bird), Little Women will hit screens on February 7. The film is an adaptation of the book of the same name. It follows March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on her own terms. Little Women has been widely acclaimed and loved by the audience abroad.

Birds Of Prey

Birds of Prey will mark the return of Harley Quinn on the big screen since 2016 release Suicide Squad. The film follows Harley as she tried to get over her break up with Joker. She will join hands with several other vigilantes to help young Cass from Black Mask.

Sonic The Hedgehog

Based on the well-known video games, Sonic The Hedgehog will be the first release in the film series. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the film received quite a backlash earlier for Sonic's design. After months of rework on the design, a new trailer was released which then received some love from the audience. It is set to hit screens on February 28, 2020.

The Boy II

A new unsuspecting family moves into the Heelshire Mansion. Soon they began experiencing fear as their young son becomes friends with an eerily lifelike doll named Brahms.

The Boy II is set to hit screens on February 21, 2020. Directed by William Brent Bell, the film is a stand-alone sequel to 2016 release, The Boy.

The King's Man

The film's release date is currently tentative, reportedly releasing on February 14, The King's Man is a period action comedy spy film. It is a prequel to the Kingsman film series and with a new cast, the film will take us back in time to share the original story of the first King's man.