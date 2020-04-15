Game of Thrones' Actor Kristofer Hivju Fully Recovered' From Coronavirus

Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju and his wife Gry Molvr have recovered from coronavirus. The Norwegian actor, who played Tormund Giantsbane in HBO's epic fantasy series, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the health update.

"Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife. After several weeks in quarantine and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound.

We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID-19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus, Hivju, 41, wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Apr 13, 2020 at 1:26pm PDT

The actor also thanked his well-wishers for their support and urged people take care of each other as the world fights the pandemic.

Hivju had shared his COVID-19 diagnosis last month.

The actor joins the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, and Sara Bareilles among the other stars who have successfully battled the deadly virus after testing positive.

Matt Reeves Shot 25 Percent Of 'The Batman' Before Production Shutdown

ALSO READ: Fans Can't Keep Calm As PM Modi Announces Lockdown 2.0 Will Be Lifted On May 4- Star Wars Day