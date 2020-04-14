    For Quick Alerts
      Fans Can't Keep Calm As PM Modi Announces Lockdown 2.0 Will Be Lifted On May 4- Star Wars Day

      On Tuesday morning, PM Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 3, 2020. As soon as the date was out, Star Wars Fan began to realise that the lockdown will be lifted on May 4, 2020, which is celebrated as the Star Wars Day, unless of course, the lockdown needs to be extended further, to ensure citizens' safety.

      Netizens React As Lockdown Will Be Lifted On Star Wars Day

      Several fans took to Twitter and claimed that PM Modi was strong with the force, which quickly went viral on social media. This is not the first time, PM Narendra Modi has been associated with the super hit franchise. Five years ago PM Modi, while in the New York's Madison Square Garden, had concluded his speech with, "May the Force be with you." He was present in New York for the Global Citizen meet where he was flanked by Hugh Jackman.

      Fans shared the clip from the event on social media as, May 4, 2020, began trending. This is how Twitter reacted with "May The 4th"

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation for the fourth time, on Tuesday morning reminded everyone how serious the situation is. He said that the lockdown will go until May 3, 2020, and the aim is to ensure that more hotspots aren't formed. "Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," the PM said.

      The PM also added that efforts are being made to improve the supply chain and the health infrastructure while governments are working together to ensure that farmers face minimal problems.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 16:15 [IST]
