Harvey Weinstein Case Which Sparked Global MeToo Movement Ends With 23 Years Prison Sentencing

Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. The veteran producer was convicted of committing a Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree and rape in the third-degree in February this year.

The trial of Weinstein's charged began on Jan 6 and ended on Wednesday with the sentencing. Weinstein will spend 20 years and 5 years of supervised release in the New York State prison for his conviction on the first-degree count of the Criminal Sexual Act. For the second conviction, he will spend another 3 years in the State prison. He will be formally registered as a sex offender.

Weinstein's legal team has said that they will appeal the jury's decision to convict him. His attorney called the decision 'harsh' and 'obscene'. At a press conference outside the courthouse, she said, "Of course it's too harsh. It's ridiculous. That number was obnoxious. There are murderers who will get out of court faster than Harvey Weinstein will. That number spoke to the pressure of movements in the public, that number did not speak to the evidence that came out in trial. That number did not speak to the testimony that we heard. That number did not speak to evidence, nor did it speak to justice," she said, adding, "We were looking for fairness and we didn't get it."

Harvey Weinstein's case sparked the global MeToo Movement in 2017 when more than 80 women made allegations against him. He was arrested a few months later, in May 2018.

Before his sentencing, Harvey said, "I really feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart. I will spend my time really caring and really trying to be a better person."

Harvey has produced some of the most popular Hollywood films such as Gangs Of New York, Shakespeare In Love, My Week With Marilyn and others.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: After Coachella Music Festival, Will Cannes 2020 Get Cancelled?

ALSO READ: Christian Bale To Join Natalie Portman And Tessa Thompson In Thor: Love And Thunder, As A Villain!