‘Irrfan Khan Found Beauty Even In Pain': Jurassic World Director Colin Trevorrow Pays Tribute

Irrfan Khan's demise has been condoled in both India and abroad. Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, actor Riz Ahmed, filmmaker Ava DuVernay and others took to their social media profiles to express their grief. Irrfan, over the years, had been a part of several high-profile Hollywood releases, including Jurassic World, Inferno, Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and more.

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, sharing his condolences, tweeted, "Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember 'the wonderful aspects of our existence' in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing." He also shared a picture of the actor laughing from the sets of his recent release Angrezi Medium.

Irrfan passed away at the age of 53, in the presence of his family, after suffering from colon infection. The actor had battled cancer for two years since 2018. After being treated in London for cancer, Irrfan returned home, completed the shooting for what turned out to be his last film, Angrezi Medium.

Irrfan's international fame came with 2001 release, The Warrior. The film's director Asif Kapadia, also took to Twitter to share a picture of the actor from the film and wrote: "Love you Irrfan bhai."

Actor Riz Ahmed called him one of the greatest actors of current times and said he was a guiding light for so many in the industry. "Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us. If you've not seen his work, watch The Lunchbox or The Warrior. A true artist who spanned Bollywood and Hollywood and was acclaimed in both. His words in a letter to a newspaper about his illness are a reminder of his beautiful mind and of life's fragility. His work will live on."

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay also shared a black-and-white picture of Irrfan and said he will live on through his films. "A grateful fan of #IrrfanKhan here. Gone too soon. When he is on screen, you can't take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films."

