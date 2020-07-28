Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Welcome Baby Girl Willa Jonas

American singer Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child. According to reports, the duo welcomed the baby girl on July 22 at a hospital in Los Angeles and have named the newborn girl as Willa Jones.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's representatives confirmed the news to People. The statement read, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby. The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Earlier this month, the duo was often seen walking around in LA. According to TMZ, they were also seen shopping with their families for the arrival of the new family member. The news about Sophie being pregnant broke out in February, when the couple shared that they wish to keep the experience private. Just Jared reported, "The couple is keeping things very hush-hush but their friends and family are super excited for them. Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

Last year, Joe and Sophie got married twice. The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in Las Vegas and later celebrated their union with friends and family on June 29 with a lavish wedding in Paris. Coming back to their baby, there have been no updates about the baby girl on either of the Jonas family's socials. Fans are now waiting for the duo to share a glimpse of Willa on their social media.

