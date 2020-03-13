Mulan, Fast 9 And A Quiet Place II To See Delay In Worldwide Release Due To Coronavirus

Disney's Mulan and upcoming action film F9 have joined the list of films that have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new schedule is set to affect all the releases for the rest of the year.

Disney's Mulan scheduled to release on March 27, will release later this year but the date has not been confirmed. Director of the live-action film, Niki Caro, posted the news on her Instagram account on Thursday.

"We are so excited to share this film with the world, but given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release for Mulan for now. Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan's fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us safe."

Paramount and Universal also confirmed the release delays for other films like The Lovebirds and the A Quiet Place sequel, to a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak. Vin Diesel's Fast 9's new release date has been moved by a year, and will now release at the box offices worldwide, on April 2, 2021.

"While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration," Vin Diesel said, according to Variety.

#BreakingNews... Universal Pictures shifts #FastAndFurious9 to 2021... #F9: #TheFastSaga was slated for release on 22 May 2020... Will now release globally on 2 April 2021. #FastAndFurious pic.twitter.com/rs1yXdv5oo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2020

The first film to postponed the release James Bond's No Time To Die. Daniel Craig starrer moved the release indefinitely due to the impact of COVID-19, on China which adds a high contribution to the film's box office collection.

