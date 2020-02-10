Oscars 2020: The 92nd Academy Awards Red Carpet, The Ceremony, The Winners – Live!

The Oscars 2020 takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Sunday night. With the night honouring the biggest names and films of the year 2019, 92nd Academy awards will see like Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt, Cynthia Erivo, Leonardo DiCaprio and Scarlett Johansson make their appearances on the Oscars red carpet.

6:40 am Supporting Role Winner - Brad Pitt announced by Regina King. It is the second Oscars for Brad, and he commented on politics during his 45 seconds of an acceptance speech and need for recognition for stunt performers.

Brad Pitt wins the award for Best Supporting Actor #Oscars #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/DlWwnQ5kXS — OSCARS 2020 (@OscarsAllAccess) February 10, 2020

6:30 am The Oscars 2020 started with a rendition of A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood ending with a tribute to all the talent and women in the house. The performance by Janelle Monae was a surprise start to the ceremony.

The #Oscars2020 just got off to an incredible start – a thrilling performance by Janelle Monae singing an Oscar-ified version of her hit Come Alive (War Of The Roses). Here she is as Mr. Rogers and Midsommar's May Queen. pic.twitter.com/G7cIRVmqS3 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) February 10, 2020

6:20 am The Dolby Theatre is filling up and Oscars 2020 ceremony will go live soon.

6:11 am Brie Larson who is presenting for the Oscars 2020, arrived in a rose gold dress with an attached cape. Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were seen in black three pieces, Brad is sure to win the best-supporting actor in male for his performance in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

6:00 am Little Women, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh arrived at the red carpet, while Ronan who is nominated for Best actress debuted her blonde bangs with a beautiful purple and golde gown. While Pugh who is nominated for Supporting actress was seen in an ocean green dress.

5:50 am Natalie Portman walked down the red carpet in a black Dior cape and a gold dress. The cape is actually embroidered with the names of female directors who weren't nominated for Oscars 2020, including Scafaria, Wang, Gerwig, Diop, Heller, Matsoukas, Ha'rel, Sciamma.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

5: 30 am Billie Eilish at the red carpet shared she is already done writing the song for her James Bond release. Wearing head-to-toe custom-made Chanel, neon green and black updo and killer nails, Billie looked incredible.

5:05 am Laura Darn talks the red carpet with her family, in a pink gown embellished with black gems. The dress said to be inspired by lampshades has the actress ready to accept the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

5:00 am The Red Carpet went live with presenters Billy Porter, Lily Aldridge and Tamron Hall.

The red-carpet event was being live-streamed on Twitter (@TheAcademy) at 5 am, with a special broadcast on Star Movies, Star Movies HD and Star Movies Select HD in India of the ceremony at 6:30 am. The 92nd Academy Awards will also have a repeat telecast on the aired on Monday at 8.30 pm on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD.

