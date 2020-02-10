Oscars 2020: Full Winners List, Parasite Leads With 4 Wins At 92nd Academy Awards
With a start-studded Red Carpet and several surprises at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, Oscars 2020 truly took the chance to celebrate some outstanding international performances in 2019. While there were very few misses, many highly appreciated Bong Joon-ho's four wins on Sunday night. Here is a complete list of all Oscar winners.
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER
Best Animated Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 - WINNER
Best Animated Short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love - WINNER
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite - WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit - WINNER
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best Live-Action Short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours' Window - WINNER
Saria
A Sister
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER
Parasite
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women - WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Documentary
American Factory - WINNER
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - WINNER
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 - WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari - WINNER
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Mixing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917 - WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari - WINNER
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best Visual Effects
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917 - WINNER
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Makeup And Hair
Bombshell - WINNER
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite - WINNER
Best Original Score
Joker - WINNER
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman - WINNER
I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen II
Stand Up, Harriet
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy - WINNER
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite - WINNER
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite- WINNER
The 92nd Academy Awards honoured some of the biggest names and films of the year, including Ford vs Ferrari, The Irishmen, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women and more. The red carpet saw big faces like Cynthia Erivo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt, and Scarlett Johansson and many more.
