Oscars 2020: Full Winners List, Parasite Leads With 4 Wins At 92nd Academy Awards

      With a start-studded Red Carpet and several surprises at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, Oscars 2020 truly took the chance to celebrate some outstanding international performances in 2019. While there were very few misses, many highly appreciated Bong Joon-ho's four wins on Sunday night. Here is a complete list of all Oscar winners.

      oscars 2020

      Best Supporting Actor

      Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

      Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

      Al Pacino, The Irishman

      Joe Pesci, The Irishman

      Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER

      Best Animated Feature

      How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

      I Lost My Body

      Klaus

      Missing Link

      Toy Story 4 - WINNER

      Best Animated Short

      Dcera (Daughter)

      Hair Love - WINNER

      Kitbull

      Memorable

      Sister

      Best Original Screenplay

      Knives Out

      Marriage Story

      1917

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Parasite - WINNER

      Best Adapted Screenplay

      The Irishman

      Jojo Rabbit - WINNER

      Joker

      Little Women

      The Two Popes

      Best Live-Action Short

      Brotherhood

      Nefta Football Club

      The Neighbours' Window - WINNER

      Saria

      A Sister

      Best Production Design

      The Irishman

      Jojo Rabbit

      1917

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER

      Parasite

      Best Costume Design

      The Irishman

      Jojo Rabbit

      Joker

      Little Women - WINNER

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Best Documentary

      American Factory - WINNER

      The Cave

      The Edge of Democracy

      For Sama

      Honeyland

      Best Documentary Short

      In the Absence

      Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - WINNER

      Life Overtakes Me

      St Louis Superman

      Walk Run Cha-Cha

      Best Supporting Actress

      Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

      Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER

      Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

      Florence Pugh, Little Women

      Margot Robbie, Bombshell

      Best Cinematography

      The Irishman

      Joker

      The Lighthouse

      1917 - WINNER

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Best Sound Editing

      Ford v Ferrari - WINNER

      Joker

      1917

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

      Best Sound Mixing

      Ford v Ferrari

      Joker

      1917 - WINNER

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Best Film Editing

      Ford v Ferrari - WINNER

      The Irishman

      Jojo Rabbit

      Joker

      Parasite

      Best Visual Effects

      Avengers Endgame

      The Irishman

      1917 - WINNER

      The Lion King

      Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

      Best Makeup And Hair

      Bombshell - WINNER

      Joker

      Judy

      Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

      1917

      Best International Feature Film

      Corpus Christi

      Honeyland

      Les Misérables

      Pain and Glory

      Parasite - WINNER

      Best Original Score

      Joker - WINNER

      Little Women

      Marriage Story

      1917

      Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

      Best Original Song

      I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

      I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman - WINNER

      I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough

      Into the Unknown, Frozen II

      Stand Up, Harriet

      Best Actor

      Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

      Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Adam Driver, Marriage Story

      Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER

      Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

      Best Actress

      Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

      Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

      Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

      Charlize Theron, Bombshell

      Renée Zellweger, Judy - WINNER

      Best Director

      Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

      Todd Phillips, Joker

      Sam Mendes, 1917

      Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Bong Joon-ho, Parasite - WINNER

      Best Picture

      Ford v Ferrari

      The Irishman

      Jojo Rabbit

      Joker

      Little Women

      Marriage Story

      1917

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Parasite- WINNER

      The 92nd Academy Awards honoured some of the biggest names and films of the year, including Ford vs Ferrari, The Irishmen, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women and more. The red carpet saw big faces like Cynthia Erivo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt, and Scarlett Johansson and many more.

      Oscars 2020 Live: Parasite, Renee Zellweger And Joaquin Phoenix Win Major Categories

      ALSO READ: Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman Wears Cape With Names Of Oscar-snubbed Female Directors

      Read more about: oscars 2020 hollywood parasite
