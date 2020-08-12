Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Kamala Harris Being Chosen As A U.S. Vice-Presidential Candidate

United States Presidential nominee Joe Biden has chosen U.S. Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential candidate. Kamala Harris had made history by becoming the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to compete on a presidential ticket of a major U.S. party.

Priyanka Chopra, who has made it big in the international entertainment industry, particularly in Hollywood, was thrilled with this milestone. She took to her social media handle to congratulate Harris, and also celebrate the achievement which is significant for many.

She wrote on her Twitter handle, "This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major US party's presidential ticket. #representationmatters PS: To my younger self - look how far we have come!"

Kamala Harris, 55, is a Senator from California. Born to Indian-Jamaican parents, Harris becomes the fourth woman in the United States history to be chosen for a presidential ticket.

Mindy Kaling, an American actress of Indian descent also celebrated the news. She tweeted, "Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the fabric of our lives in America, & now to see @SenKamalaHarris rise to the top like this? It's thrilling!! I am filled with hope and excitement. Thank you @JoeBiden. Let's do this!"

