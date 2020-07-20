    For Quick Alerts
      Steve Martin, Aishwarya Rai’s Pink Panther Co-star, Wishes Her And Aaradhya A Speedy Recovery

      Hollywood actor Steve Martin, who had shared screen space with Aishwarya Rai in Pink Panther, took to his social media to wish the actress and her daughter Aaradhya a speedy recovery from the Novel Coronavirus. Steve described Aishwarya as an 'elegant and delightful' acting partner.

      Steve Martin took to his Twitter handle to write, "I'm wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter a speedy recovery. She was such an elegant and delightful acting partner in Pink Panther."

      Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested positive for COVID-19 a day after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Initially home quarantined, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were later moved to the Nanavati hospital after developing breathlessness and mild fever. Jaya Bachchan, however, tested negative for it.

      Many Bollwood celebrities wished the Bachchan family good health and a quick recovery.

      Putting things in perspective, veteran actress Lata Mangeshkar expressed shock in the Bachchan family testing positive for COVID-19. She also said that the Bachchans contracting the virus shows that the pandemic can strike anyone. She is especially worried for little Aaradhya, who is only 8 years old, and praying for the well-being of everyone.

      Fans too have been wishing for the Bachchans' speedy recovery.

      Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 19:30 [IST]
