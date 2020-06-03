Tom Cruise Is Building A Coronavirus-free Village To Shoot Mission: Impossible 7?

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is reportedly building a 'coronavirus-free village' for the cast and crew of Mission: Impossible 7, a film that has faced a lot of delays in production due to the pandemic. A UK tabloid, The Sun reported that the actor is planning to build a temporary village at an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire, whereas Daily Mail reported that cast will stay in VIP Winnebago trailers during the shoot.

A source was quoted as saying, "The film has already been heavily delayed and there's no sign of things going totally back to normal any time soon, so this is a way to try to get things up and moving again quickly and safely."

The source added, "It's also tough to get hotel rooms at the moment as most of them are shut for the foreseeable future, so it was this or delay things for even longer, it will mean some of the world's biggest stars all living together in a posh campsite while working alongside the rest of the team. It's pricey but Tom always does things bigger and better than anyone, and there's a hell of a lot riding on this film, the Mission: Impossible movies are all massive box office successes and the studio is right behind getting this back on track."

Mission: Impossible 7 is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and it stars Alec Baldwin, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg. The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 23, 2020, however, it has been postponed to November 19, 2021.

