Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Not Dead, Hospitalised

Actor Tanya Roberts, best known for playing a Bond girl in A View to a Kill and Midge Pinciotti on That '70s Show, on Monday was reported as dead. However, the 65 year-old-actress is still in the hospital. A representative for Roberts told TMZ, the actor took her dogs for a walk on Christmas Eve and collapsed upon returning home.

Roberts' publicist Mike Pingel told The Associated Press on Monday afternoon that Roberts, 65, was still alive as of 10 a.m. PST but was in a poor condition. She was put on a ventilator after being hospitalised. Roberts reportedly has been ill in the past weeks.

Born as Victoria Leigh Blum, Roberts had a career modelling and appearing in television advertisements before turning to acting in 1975 with the horror movie Forced Entry.

In 1980, she was chosen to replace actor Shelley Hack in the fifth season of the detective show Charlie's Angels. Roberts played Julie Rogers, a streetwise fighter who used her fists more than her gun on the ABC series.

After a number of bit-part roles in films like the comedy Racquet (1977) and the fantasy epic The Beastmaster (1982), she landed her most memorable role in the 1985 James Bond film A View to a Kill.

The film, which was Roger Moore's last outing as Agent 007 James Bond, saw Roberts play Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who becomes a target of villain Max Zorin (Christopher Walken).

From 1998 to 2004, Roberts played Midge Pinciotti, the lovable but dim-witted mother of the red-haired tomboy Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) on the television sitcom That '70s Show.

(inputs from PTI)

